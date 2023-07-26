뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "Do You Hate Me?" Kwon Eun Bi's Out-of-the-Blue Question Takes Lee Seung Gi Aback
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "Do You Hate Me?" Kwon Eun Bi's Out-of-the-Blue Question Takes Lee Seung Gi Aback

Published 2023.07.26 14:33 View Count
[SBS Star] "Do You Hate Me?" Kwon Eun Bis Out-of-the-Blue Question Takes Lee Seung Gi Aback
K-pop artist Kwon Eun Bi's question took singer/entertainer Lee Seung Gi aback.

On the July 25 episode of SBS' television show, 'Strong Heart League', guest Kwon Eun Bi was introduced as 'the next summer queen'.

Kwon Eun Bi performed at WATER BOMB SEOUL 2023, a music festival that took place in Seoul last month.

Singers and the audience enjoyed the hot summer―many of whom were dressed in bathing suits―with music and water-based activities.

Kwon Eun Bi's performance on the opening day of the festival quickly went viral since she looked so hot in her bikini top.

Her performance videos received millions of views on YouTube, and many of her songs were revisited after the event.
Kwon Eun Bi & Lee Seung Gi
Kwon Eun Bi & Lee Seung Gi
When asked if she had noticed her recent popularity, 'the queen of the festival' replied, "I've been getting so many contacts."

Then she frankly added, "It would have been nicer if they did it sooner, though.", which made everyone on set giggle.

One of the guests, singer Lee Ji-hye, was so impressed with Kwon Eun Bi's remark that she exclaimed, "Kwon Eun Bi is really something!"
Kwon Eun Bi & Lee Seung Gi
Kwon Eun Bi expressed her joy at seeing the familiar faces, singer SOYOU and Lee Seung Gi.

In 2018, Kwon Eun Bi appeared as a contestant in Mnet's reality competition show, 'PRODUCE 48'.

Lee Seung Gi and SOYOU also appeared on 'PRODUCE 48', Lee Seung Gi as a host and SOYOU as a vocal coach.

Kwon Eun Bi remarked, "You guys were my trainer and the host in the competition show, and I'm glad to be joining you again today."

"You had extraordinary confidence from then on.", Lee Seung Gi said, remembering what Kwon Eun Bi was like five years ago.

The host then tried to move the focus away from Kwon Eun Bi and onto the other guests, which Kwon Eun Bi noticed.
Kwon Eun Bi & Lee Seung Gi
"Are you done with me like that?", Kwon Eun Bi laughingly asked the host.

"Do you hate me?", she asked again, leaving Lee Seung Gi bewildered.

"Why would I hate you??", he exclaimed, breaking out in laughter.

Lee Seung Gi explained that he intended to save her story until the show's main part, during which the guests would share their stories in turn.

The host continued, "No one has ever asked me if I hate them during a show before.", still disconcerted.
Kwon Eun Bi & Lee Seung Gi
(Credit= SBS Strong Heart League, 'silver_rain.__' Instagram, 'DaftTaengk' 'Mnet TV' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.