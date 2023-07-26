[SBS Star] "Do You Hate Me?" Kwon Eun Bi's Out-of-the-Blue Question Takes Lee Seung Gi Aback

이미지 확대하기

K-pop artist Kwon Eun Bi's question took singer/entertainer Lee Seung Gi aback.On the July 25 episode of SBS' television show, 'Strong Heart League', guest Kwon Eun Bi was introduced as 'the next summer queen'.Kwon Eun Bi performed at WATER BOMB SEOUL 2023, a music festival that took place in Seoul last month.Singers and the audience enjoyed the hot summer―many of whom were dressed in bathing suits―with music and water-based activities.Kwon Eun Bi's performance on the opening day of the festival quickly went viral since she looked so hot in her bikini top.Her performance videos received millions of views on YouTube, and many of her songs were revisited after the event.When asked if she had noticed her recent popularity, 'the queen of the festival' replied, "I've been getting so many contacts."Then she frankly added, "It would have been nicer if they did it sooner, though.", which made everyone on set giggle.One of the guests, singer Lee Ji-hye, was so impressed with Kwon Eun Bi's remark that she exclaimed, "Kwon Eun Bi is really something!"Kwon Eun Bi expressed her joy at seeing the familiar faces, singer SOYOU and Lee Seung Gi.In 2018, Kwon Eun Bi appeared as a contestant in Mnet's reality competition show, 'PRODUCE 48'.Lee Seung Gi and SOYOU also appeared on 'PRODUCE 48', Lee Seung Gi as a host and SOYOU as a vocal coach.Kwon Eun Bi remarked, "You guys were my trainer and the host in the competition show, and I'm glad to be joining you again today.""You had extraordinary confidence from then on.", Lee Seung Gi said, remembering what Kwon Eun Bi was like five years ago.The host then tried to move the focus away from Kwon Eun Bi and onto the other guests, which Kwon Eun Bi noticed."Are you done with me like that?", Kwon Eun Bi laughingly asked the host."Do you hate me?", she asked again, leaving Lee Seung Gi bewildered."Why would I hate you??", he exclaimed, breaking out in laughter.Lee Seung Gi explained that he intended to save her story until the show's main part, during which the guests would share their stories in turn.The host continued, "No one has ever asked me if I hate them during a show before.", still disconcerted.(Credit= SBS Strong Heart League, 'silver_rain.__' Instagram, 'DaftTaengk' 'Mnet TV' YouTube)(SBS Star)