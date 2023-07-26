[SBS Star] "It's a Man's Job" Lee Dong Wook Says He Will to Do All the Housework After Marriage

이미지 확대하기

Actor Lee Dong Wook shared that he will do all the household chores after his marriage.On July 25, Lee Dong Wook guested on comedienne Jang Do-yeon's YouTube show 'Salon Drip'.On this day, Lee Dong Wook said something that made his female fans fall in love with him even more.When asked about being 'the king of housework', Lee Dong Wook said, "Yeah, I'm always getting domestic chores done because if I don't do them, not only they'll pile up, but also you can really tell that you haven't done them."Then, Jang Do-yeon playfully asked, "What if you meet a picky wife who needs to wash her clothes according to each color of the rainbow or something? Would you be okay with that?"Lee Dong Wook laughed and answered, "Well, I'm planning on doing all the housework even after I get married. So, I'll just tell her that I'll do everything."He explained, "I have my ways of getting things done, and I feel like it'll make me feel uncomfortable if my wife does them in other ways.""It's my personal opinion, but I think that housekeeping is in fact more of a man's job. Doing housework requires a lot of strength. It makes more sense for the stronger person to do more of the work at home. That's just how I feel about housework.", the actor added.His words made Jang Do-yeon's heart flutter and go, "Wow. You're amazing!" Then she asked, "Do you feel lonely these days?", trying to find out if he wants to get married any time soon.Lee Dong Wook responded, "I get two different feelings, actually. I do feel lonely, but at the same time, I keep thinking to myself if it would be possible for me to date someone or get married. It's been too long since I've been by myself that my time alone has become too comfortable for me."He continued, "You need to share your time and space with your girlfriend or wife. That comes with some inconvenience though. As time passes, I'm becoming more and more unsure whether I would be able to take that. I'm loosing my confidence each day. I'm jealous of everyone around me who is married."(Credit= 'TEO 테오' YouTube)(SBS Star)