[SBS Star] VIDEO: JIMIN Receives Ken's Guitar from Ryan Gosling & Replies to His Message

Had to give Jimin this �� for his KEN-RGY! (*previously recorded*) pic.twitter.com/bxfFqkmpsn — Barbie Movie (@barbiethemovie) July 19, 2023

JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS smiled after receiving Ken's guitar from Canadian actor Ryan Gosling.Last week, Ryan Gosling took to the newly-premiered movie 'Barbie' account to offer a special gift to JIMIN for what he had accidentally done: copying one of his iconic outfits.'Ken' in 'Barbie', Ryan Gosling said, "Hi, JIMIN. It's Ryan Gosling here. I noticed that your 'Permission to Dance' outfit is the same as my Ken outfit in 'Barbie'. I have to give it to you, you wore it first. You definitely wore it best, and there's an unspoken Ken code that if you bite another Ken's style, you have to give them your most prized possession."While holding up a stylish black guitar that has a picture of a beautiful white horse and 'KEN' written on it, he continued, "So, I hope you'll accept Ken's guitar as my humble offering. Besides, Ken doesn't really play anyway. I'll be much better in your hands."Then on July 24, JIMIN updated his Instagram with a reply to Ryan Gosling/'Ken'.In the caption, JIMIN wrote, "Thanks for having my outfit in 'Barbie'! You rocked it, Ken.", with a guitar emoji.And the video showed JIMIN holding the exact same guitar that Ryan Gosling was holding in his video.With the guitar on his lap, JIMIN started speaking in English, "Hi, Ryan. Hi, Ken. It's JIMIN. Congrats on your big release."Smiling shyly, he carried on, "My fans were excited to see your video. So, thank you so much. I could see that you looked great in my outfit. Thank you for this guitar! I really love it. And I look forward to watching 'Barbie'. Go, 'Barbie'!"After that, he playfully played the guitar a little, then ended the message by waving to the camera.The outfit in question was JIMIN's 2021-summer-released 'Permission to Dance' music video outfit; a black Western-inspired shirt with intricate embroidery and white tassels.(Credit= 'barbiethemovie' Twitter, 'j.m' Instagram)(SBS Star)