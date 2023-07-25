뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: JIMIN Receives Ken's Guitar from Ryan Gosling & Replies to His Message
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] VIDEO: JIMIN Receives Ken's Guitar from Ryan Gosling & Replies to His Message

Published 2023.07.25 18:27 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: JIMIN Receives Kens Guitar from Ryan Gosling & Replies to His Message
JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS smiled after receiving Ken's guitar from Canadian actor Ryan Gosling. 

Last week, Ryan Gosling took to the newly-premiered movie 'Barbie' account to offer a special gift to JIMIN for what he had accidentally done: copying one of his iconic outfits.

'Ken' in 'Barbie', Ryan Gosling said, "Hi, JIMIN. It's Ryan Gosling here. I noticed that your 'Permission to Dance' outfit is the same as my Ken outfit in 'Barbie'. I have to give it to you, you wore it first. You definitely wore it best, and there's an unspoken Ken code that if you bite another Ken's style, you have to give them your most prized possession." 

While holding up a stylish black guitar that has a picture of a beautiful white horse and 'KEN' written on it, he continued, "So, I hope you'll accept Ken's guitar as my humble offering. Besides, Ken doesn't really play anyway. I'll be much better in your hands." 
 
Then on July 24, JIMIN updated his Instagram with a reply to Ryan Gosling/'Ken'. 

In the caption, JIMIN wrote, "Thanks for having my outfit in 'Barbie'! You rocked it, Ken.", with a guitar emoji. 

And the video showed JIMIN holding the exact same guitar that Ryan Gosling was holding in his video. 

With the guitar on his lap, JIMIN started speaking in English, "Hi, Ryan. Hi, Ken. It's JIMIN. Congrats on your big release." 

Smiling shyly, he carried on, "My fans were excited to see your video. So, thank you so much. I could see that you looked great in my outfit. Thank you for this guitar! I really love it. And I look forward to watching 'Barbie'. Go, 'Barbie'!" 

After that, he playfully played the guitar a little, then ended the message by waving to the camera. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

JIMIN(@j.m)님의 공유 게시물


The outfit in question was JIMIN's 2021-summer-released 'Permission to Dance' music video outfit; a black Western-inspired shirt with intricate embroidery and white tassels. 

(Credit= 'barbiethemovie' Twitter, 'j.m' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.