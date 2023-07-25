[SBS Star] "Don't Be Hard on Yourself" Go Minsi Says Kim Hye Soo's Advice Made Her Choke Up

이미지 확대하기

Actress Go Minsi recalled an unforgettable piece of advice from actress Kim Hye Soo.On July 25, Go Minsi had an interview about her most recent film, 'Smugglers'.Set for release on July 26, the film also includes veteran actresses, Kim Hye Soo and Yum Jung Ah.Go Minsi shared her stories of working with renowned actresses who had been in the industry for decades."Being a part of 'Smugglers' has been a great experience for me. For one thing, I took a near view of their acting. Kim Hye Soo, in my opinion, possesses a tremendous screen presence. I've learned a lot."During the interview, Go Minsi mentioned how friendly Kim Hye Soo is.The first time she met Kim Hye Soo was unforgettable, Go Minsi said."I met Kim Hye Soo for the first time in the vanity van on-site. She told me that she saw me in the film 'The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion', and that she wrote down my name since I was so impressive.""When I was cast in 'Smugglers', I was thrilled, but also a little scared.", she noted, "I was unsure if I could perform well among those great actors. 'Let's just try not to be a burden among them.', I thought to myself."However, her feelings have changed, thanks to Kim Hye Soo."I remember during one table read, Kim Hye Soo grabbing my hand and telling me, 'You are very good. I'm very excited to work with you.'. I will never forget that moment. It felt as if her words filled up my heart."Go Minsi continued, "Our team held premiere events from one city to another to promote the movie. One day, me and Kim Hye Soo chatted until six in the morning in her hotel room. We talked about lots of things that day.""I told Kim Hye Soo that I have trouble sleeping when I'm on a project. She said to me, 'It is great that you are doing your best, but you are being too harsh on yourself. Doing so could help you achieve more detailed and convincing acting. But you should love and take good care of yourself if you want to work for a long time.'. Then she went on about her relatable experience. It made me choke up.", she said.(Credit = MOVIE & NEW, 'gominsi' Instagram)(SBS Star)