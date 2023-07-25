[SBS Star] "Don't Be Hard on Yourself" Go Minsi Says Kim Hye Soo's Advice Made Her Choke Up

On July 25, Go Minsi had an interview about her most recent film, 'Smugglers'.
Set for release on July 26, the film also includes veteran actresses, Kim Hye Soo and Yum Jung Ah.
Go Minsi shared her stories of working with renowned actresses who had been in the industry for decades.
"Being a part of 'Smugglers' has been a great experience for me. For one thing, I took a near view of their acting. Kim Hye Soo, in my opinion, possesses a tremendous screen presence. I've learned a lot."
The first time she met Kim Hye Soo was unforgettable, Go Minsi said.
"I met Kim Hye Soo for the first time in the vanity van on-site. She told me that she saw me in the film 'The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion', and that she wrote down my name since I was so impressive."
However, her feelings have changed, thanks to Kim Hye Soo.
"I remember during one table read, Kim Hye Soo grabbing my hand and telling me, 'You are very good. I'm very excited to work with you.'. I will never forget that moment. It felt as if her words filled up my heart."
"I told Kim Hye Soo that I have trouble sleeping when I'm on a project. She said to me, 'It is great that you are doing your best, but you are being too harsh on yourself. Doing so could help you achieve more detailed and convincing acting. But you should love and take good care of yourself if you want to work for a long time.'. Then she went on about her relatable experience. It made me choke up.", she said.
