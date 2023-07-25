뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "Don't Be Hard on Yourself" Go Minsi Says Kim Hye Soo's Advice Made Her Choke Up
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "Don't Be Hard on Yourself" Go Minsi Says Kim Hye Soo's Advice Made Her Choke Up

Published 2023.07.25 17:48 View Count
[SBS Star] "Dont Be Hard on Yourself" Go Minsi Says Kim Hye Soos Advice Made Her Choke Up
Actress Go Minsi recalled an unforgettable piece of advice from actress Kim Hye Soo.

On July 25, Go Minsi had an interview about her most recent film, 'Smugglers'.

Set for release on July 26, the film also includes veteran actresses, Kim Hye Soo and Yum Jung Ah.

Go Minsi shared her stories of working with renowned actresses who had been in the industry for decades.

"Being a part of 'Smugglers' has been a great experience for me. For one thing, I took a near view of their acting. Kim Hye Soo, in my opinion, possesses a tremendous screen presence. I've learned a lot."
Go Minsi
During the interview, Go Minsi mentioned how friendly Kim Hye Soo is.

The first time she met Kim Hye Soo was unforgettable, Go Minsi said.

"I met Kim Hye Soo for the first time in the vanity van on-site. She told me that she saw me in the film 'The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion', and that she wrote down my name since I was so impressive."
Go Minsi
"When I was cast in 'Smugglers', I was thrilled, but also a little scared.", she noted, "I was unsure if I could perform well among those great actors. 'Let's just try not to be a burden among them.', I thought to myself."

However, her feelings have changed, thanks to Kim Hye Soo.

"I remember during one table read, Kim Hye Soo grabbing my hand and telling me, 'You are very good. I'm very excited to work with you.'. I will never forget that moment. It felt as if her words filled up my heart."
Go Minsi
Go Minsi continued, "Our team held premiere events from one city to another to promote the movie. One day, me and Kim Hye Soo chatted until six in the morning in her hotel room. We talked about lots of things that day."

"I told Kim Hye Soo that I have trouble sleeping when I'm on a project. She said to me, 'It is great that you are doing your best, but you are being too harsh on yourself. Doing so could help you achieve more detailed and convincing acting. But you should love and take good care of yourself if you want to work for a long time.'. Then she went on about her relatable experience. It made me choke up.", she said.
Go Minsi
(Credit = MOVIE & NEW, 'gominsi' Instagram)
 
(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.