[SBS Star] f(x) Amber Confirms to Be Making Her Debut Again as Part of a Chinese Girl Group

Amber of K-pop girl group f(x) is making her debut again as a member of a Chinese girl group.For the last several months, Amber has been busy participating in the Chinese survival audition show 'Cheng Feng 2023'.The show recently wrapped up, and she managed to become one of the final 11 girls who will be debuting as a new girl group together; she came in second.On her Instagram, Amber talked about her involvement in 'Cheng Feng 2023' after the final episode was broadcast."I honestly can't say how much these last four months have changed my life. I walked into 'Cheng Feng 2023' with the mindset of wanting to challenge myself, and to get out of my comfort zone. I know I've said it a lot, but I was really scared!""But I didn't let fear stop me. Today, I'm proudly walking away from this show with boosted-confidence, alongside love and support from all my sisters. These women have inspired me to push myself to my limits and strive to be the best that I can be. They also made sure that I didn't forget to eat and take a nap.""I'll never forget the countless nights we've stayed up practicing and all the fun we had being stupid, joking around. Thank you for the beautiful memories, my sisters! It's a bittersweet ending, but I will continue to be the best musician and performer that I can be and share my music with everyone.""Thank you to my fans and everybody who supported the show. I hope you enjoyed the performances as much as I enjoyed performing them. Also, I hope you guys had a good laugh too. This wouldn't have been possible without you guys. I love you all so much! I can't say it enough. Thank you, thank you! LLAMA (Amber's nickname) IS BACK!", she added.f(x) was produced by one of Korea's largest management agencies SM Entertainment; the group made their debut in September 2009.But since 2016, the four members of f(x)―Amber, Luna, Victoria and Krystal had not released any new songs or performed with each other.Upon their contract expiration in September 2019, Amber, Luna and Victoria left SM Entertainment.Then in August 2020, Krystal also left SM Entertainment.After they all left their initial agency, words went around that f(x) had disbanded, however, they recently clarified that the group still exists.Currently, they are all focusing on their individual promotions as solo artists and actresses, and now, Amber is about to embark on a new journey as a Chinese girl group member.(Credit= 'amberliu' Instagram, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)