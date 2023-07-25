뉴스
[SBS Star] HYUNGWON Tells How His Life Changed After His Episode on Lee Young Ji's Show Went Viral
Published 2023.07.25 15:20 View Count
HYUNGWON of K-pop boy group MONSTA X opened up on how things have shifted after his episode on hip-hop artist Lee Young Ji's YouTube show went viral.

An interview with HYUNGWON and SHOWNU of MONSTA X was released on July 25.

In August 2022, HYUNGWON guested on Lee Young Ji's YouTube show, where she has fun conversations with celebrities over alcoholic beverages.

HYUNGWON was invited because of his reputation for being able to drink a lot and not become drunk, according to Lee Young Ji.

With each drink, the claim about the MONSTA X member seemed more and more convincing.

HYUNGWON seemed perfectly fine when Lee Young Ji became tipsy.
HYUNGWON
The episode was watched ten million times in an instant, and today has over 17 million views.

HYUNGWON's popularity skyrocketed after the show went viral, as his gentle yet manly charm captivated the viewers.

And now, about a year later, HYUNGWON mentioned how his life has changed since the show, which many see as a rediscovery of him.

"After the show, people started asking how much can I drink before getting drunk.", he said.

"The show introduced me to people who didn't know about me before. I've been getting a lot of new attention thanks to the show, and I'm grateful about it."
HYUNGWON
HYUNGWON continued, "Actually, I didn't have any expectations when I decided to appear on the show. I just went there because I was invited, and after all, it was well-received. It made me realize once again that if I put in my best effort, a positive outcome follows, no matter what."

Eight years into their career as a group, SHOWNU and HYUNGWON form a first-time-ever subunit from MONSTA X.

On July 25, the pair will release their first album, 'THE UNSEEN' with the title track 'Love Me a Little' produced by HYUNGWON.

The song explores the gap between how one sees oneself and how others see them.
HYUNGWON
HYUNGWON explains that getting to know how other people saw him was a positive experience.

"I was born to be quiet and unbothered.", he remarked.

"After my debut, I've been able to experience feelings I've never felt before through MONSTA X team activities and meeting our fans."

He went on, "Knowing how other people saw me was really helpful. Once, I discovered my unknown strength thanks to the outside point of view. It was a good experience for me."
HYUNGWON
(Credit= '차린건 쥐뿔도 없지만' YouTube, STARSHIP Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
