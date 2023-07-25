뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] IU Just Cannot Believe NewJeans HYEIN Was Born in Her Debut Year―2008
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] IU Just Cannot Believe NewJeans HYEIN Was Born in Her Debut Year―2008

Published 2023.07.25 14:13 View Count
[SBS Star] IU Just Cannot Believe NewJeans HYEIN Was Born in Her Debut Year―2008
Soloist IU was taken aback upon finding out HYEIN, the youngest member of K-pop girl group NewJeans, was born in the year that she debuted. 

On July 24, NewJeans guested on IU's YouTube show 'Palette'. 

The moment NewJeans walked into the studio, IU expressed great excitement by stating, "Our production crew seem more excited than ever right now. I am too. I'm so thrilled! Welcome!" 

But the team of 'Palette' were not the only ones feeling that way; NewJeans members were also excited to meet IU and be on such a popular show. 

HYEIN told IU, "I'm always listening to your music. I listened to 'Love Poem' on my way here. Your songs are all so amazing." 
IU
IU
IU commented, "Thank you! And I heard that... You were born in 2008, HYEIN. That was the year that I debuted! I was shocked when I found out about that." 

She continued, "Every time I went to a broadcasting company for a recording, people there would make comments like, 'You are only 16, and you've already made your debut?' I'm guessing that's something a lot of people have said to you as well. I mean, you did make your debut when you were only 15...!" 

Seeing HYEIN nod, IU asked, "How do you feel when you hear that? Is it something that you don't like to hear?" 

HYEIN answered, "I don't dislike it or anything. I think it's different depending on the situation though." 

IU commented, "In that case, is it okay for me to continue being surprised about you being unbelievably young?" 

With a big smile, HYEIN replied, "Of course. Of course, you can! That's not a problem at all!" 

IU playfully replied, "Oh, that's good. Because... It really does feel weird sitting here, facing someone who was born in 2008. Please forgive me if I occasionally appear surprised throughout the shooting!", then laughed.   
 

(Credit= '이지금 [IU Official]' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.