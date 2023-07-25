[SBS Star] IU Just Cannot Believe NewJeans HYEIN Was Born in Her Debut Year―2008

이미지 확대하기

Soloist IU was taken aback upon finding out HYEIN, the youngest member of K-pop girl group NewJeans, was born in the year that she debuted.On July 24, NewJeans guested on IU's YouTube show 'Palette'.The moment NewJeans walked into the studio, IU expressed great excitement by stating, "Our production crew seem more excited than ever right now. I am too. I'm so thrilled! Welcome!"But the team of 'Palette' were not the only ones feeling that way; NewJeans members were also excited to meet IU and be on such a popular show.HYEIN told IU, "I'm always listening to your music. I listened to 'Love Poem' on my way here. Your songs are all so amazing."IU commented, "Thank you! And I heard that... You were born in 2008, HYEIN. That was the year that I debuted! I was shocked when I found out about that."She continued, "Every time I went to a broadcasting company for a recording, people there would make comments like, 'You are only 16, and you've already made your debut?' I'm guessing that's something a lot of people have said to you as well. I mean, you did make your debut when you were only 15...!"Seeing HYEIN nod, IU asked, "How do you feel when you hear that? Is it something that you don't like to hear?"HYEIN answered, "I don't dislike it or anything. I think it's different depending on the situation though."IU commented, "In that case, is it okay for me to continue being surprised about you being unbelievably young?"With a big smile, HYEIN replied, "Of course. Of course, you can! That's not a problem at all!"IU playfully replied, "Oh, that's good. Because... It really does feel weird sitting here, facing someone who was born in 2008. Please forgive me if I occasionally appear surprised throughout the shooting!", then laughed.(Credit= '이지금 [IU Official]' YouTube)(SBS Star)