[SBS Star] D.O. Tells How Important EXO Activities Are to Him

D.O. of K-pop boy group EXO, who is also an actor, shared how important his group activities are to him.On July 21, one popular YouTube channel uploaded a video of D.O.In this video, D.O. took time to search and read about himself online.While doing so, he came across a post that said, "Within EXO, D.O. is the quietest one. He is a good listener: he always listens to the other guys talk."D.O. explained how he became the quietest member, "The other members are skilled at talking. That's why they do all the talk. We have more loud members than quiet ones in our group, so I think I just naturally took on the role of the quiet guy."Then, D.O. read the next chunk of the writing about him saying, "D.O. is a perfectionist. He puts in his best effort on everything that is given to him. Despite having a hectic life, performing and acting at the same time, he almost never misses out on EXO duties."About this comment, D.O. said, "It must be that way though. Being a singer is my main job, and I hate causing any trouble to others. If one does not take part in even one single EXO activity, all the other members will experience inconvenience."He resumed, "For instance, when we have to dance without a particular member, we have to move differently in certain bits. I know that because I've been there myself. So, I try to join the guys even on days I have shoots."As he read comments under this post, D.O. excitedly stated, "You know, I love reading comments, especially hate comments!"When asked why, he gave a detailed explanation, "I can get all kinds of feedback like that. They're useful.", then added with a chuckle, "I would love to participate in a reading hate comments video. It should be fun. I'm going to look into that."(Credit= '1theK Originals - 원더케이 오리지널' YouTube, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)