[SBS Star] D.O. Tells How Important EXO Activities Are to Him

On July 21, one popular YouTube channel uploaded a video of D.O.
In this video, D.O. took time to search and read about himself online.
While doing so, he came across a post that said, "Within EXO, D.O. is the quietest one. He is a good listener: he always listens to the other guys talk."
D.O. explained how he became the quietest member, "The other members are skilled at talking. That's why they do all the talk. We have more loud members than quiet ones in our group, so I think I just naturally took on the role of the quiet guy."
About this comment, D.O. said, "It must be that way though. Being a singer is my main job, and I hate causing any trouble to others. If one does not take part in even one single EXO activity, all the other members will experience inconvenience."
He resumed, "For instance, when we have to dance without a particular member, we have to move differently in certain bits. I know that because I've been there myself. So, I try to join the guys even on days I have shoots."
When asked why, he gave a detailed explanation, "I can get all kinds of feedback like that. They're useful.", then added with a chuckle, "I would love to participate in a reading hate comments video. It should be fun. I'm going to look into that."
(Credit= '1theK Originals - 원더케이 오리지널' YouTube, SM Entertainment)
(SBS Star)