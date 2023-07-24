[SBS Star] "I Was Scouted in Less than a Week" Song Ji-hyo Was Destined to Make Her Debut?

이미지 확대하기

Many believe it may have been in actress Song Ji-hyo's destiny to make her debut after hearing how she started in the entertainment business.On July 23 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', the members gathered together in Gyeongju, Gyeongsang-do for 'a field trip'.When all the members arrived at the accommodation late at night, they sat around and talked over some tasty midnight snacks, sharing their excitement for their Gyeongju trip that would begin the next day.Since Gyeongju is a popular destination for school trips, each of them talked about the time when they came to Gyeongju with their school friends in the past.Then, they also visited other fun past moments, including their part-time job experience.After Yang Se Chan and Jeon So Min told their past-time job stories, Ji Suk-jin asked Song Ji-hyo, "You were a part-timer at a coffee shop before, weren't you?"Song Ji-hyo answered, "Yep, I was. That was where I was scouted by a casting director, actually. I used to work part-time at a coffee shop in Pung-dong. After the owner opened a branch in Apgujeong-dong, I was asked to work there for a week since he/she couldn't get a part-timer on time. I was scouted within that week."The fact that it took her less than a week to become part of the industry surprised all the members.Following a repeated wow, Ji Suk-jin commented, "A lot of guys must've asked for your number when you were working in Apgujeong-dong. I mean, countless guys must have! You're so pretty, so...!"According to Song Ji-hyo though, there were none. But there were girls who gave her a hard time.Song Ji-hyo said, "Girls in the area gave me such a tough time. They would order 'fresh juice', which was not on our menu. When I asked, 'What is that?' They would be like, 'You don't even know what 'fresh juice' is?'"Laughing, she continued, "I would cry and tell the owner, 'They said they want 'fresh juice'.' And he/she was like, 'What? We don't have that!' I honestly didn't know what to do then!"Yang Se Chan responded, "Those girls must've been like that because they were jealous of your beauty!"(Credit= SBS Running Man, KBS Lovely Horribly)(SBS Star)