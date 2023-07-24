뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "I Was Scouted in Less than a Week" Song Ji-hyo Was Destined to Make Her Debut?
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "I Was Scouted in Less than a Week" Song Ji-hyo Was Destined to Make Her Debut?

Published 2023.07.24 16:34 Updated 2023.07.24 16:36 View Count
[SBS Star] "I Was Scouted in Less than a Week" Song Ji-hyo Was Destined to Make Her Debut?
Many believe it may have been in actress Song Ji-hyo's destiny to make her debut after hearing how she started in the entertainment business. 

On July 23 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', the members gathered together in Gyeongju, Gyeongsang-do for 'a field trip'.

When all the members arrived at the accommodation late at night, they sat around and talked over some tasty midnight snacks, sharing their excitement for their Gyeongju trip that would begin the next day. 

Since Gyeongju is a popular destination for school trips, each of them talked about the time when they came to Gyeongju with their school friends in the past. 

Then, they also visited other fun past moments, including their part-time job experience. 
Running Man
After Yang Se Chan and Jeon So Min told their past-time job stories, Ji Suk-jin asked Song Ji-hyo, "You were a part-timer at a coffee shop before, weren't you?" 

Song Ji-hyo answered, "Yep, I was. That was where I was scouted by a casting director, actually. I used to work part-time at a coffee shop in Pung-dong. After the owner opened a branch in Apgujeong-dong, I was asked to work there for a week since he/she couldn't get a part-timer on time. I was scouted within that week." 

The fact that it took her less than a week to become part of the industry surprised all the members. 
Running Man
Following a repeated wow, Ji Suk-jin commented, "A lot of guys must've asked for your number when you were working in Apgujeong-dong. I mean, countless guys must have! You're so pretty, so...!"

According to Song Ji-hyo though, there were none. But there were girls who gave her a hard time. 

Song Ji-hyo said, "Girls in the area gave me such a tough time. They would order 'fresh juice', which was not on our menu. When I asked, 'What is that?' They would be like, 'You don't even know what 'fresh juice' is?'" 

Laughing, she continued, "I would cry and tell the owner, 'They said they want 'fresh juice'.' And he/she was like, 'What? We don't have that!' I honestly didn't know what to do then!" 

Yang Se Chan responded, "Those girls must've been like that because they were jealous of your beauty!" 
Running Man
(Credit= SBS Running Man, KBS Lovely Horribly) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.