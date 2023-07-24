뉴스
[SBS Star] Park Bo Young Tells Why She Drunk-Shouted, "You Don't Know Me, Do You?!" in Foreign City
[SBS Star] Park Bo Young Tells Why She Drunk-Shouted, "You Don't Know Me, Do You?!" in Foreign City

Published 2023.07.24 14:10
Actress Park Bo Young talked about the time she ran around a foreign city shouting, "You don't know me, do you?!" after consuming alcohol. 

On July 21, the Park Bo Young-guested episode of hip-hop artist Lee Young Ji's YouTube show was premiered. 

While Park Bo Young and Lee Young Ji talked over some food and drinks, the actress complained about her public image. 

Park Bo Young said, "It's sometimes really frustrating to know that everyone thinks I'm kind. The thing is, I'm not a very kind person at all." 

She kept going, "You know, I'm no different from anybody in this world. I'm in a bad mood sometimes too. When I go to a coffee shop, and order a drink, saying, 'Iced chocolate it is.' instead of 'Can I get a cup of iced chocolate please?', they're all like, 'Oh my God, why is she like that? How rude!'" 

"For some bizarre reason, people think I'm being super rude to them if I don't smile. So, I started smiling even when I wasn't in the mood to smile. I think that's become a habit of mine―smiling all the time.", then sighed hard. 
This may be the reason, but Park Bo Young said she loves meeting and being around people who do not know anything about her. 

Park Bo Young commented, "Once, I went on an overseas trip with my friend. I got really drunk, and got crazy as well. I ran around the streets, shouting, 'Hey guys, look at me! I'm running around, drunk-shouting right now, but you don't know who I am, do you?!'" 

Then, she explained how great she felt then, "It felt amazing. I felt so free at that time!" 

Lee Young Ji laughed upon listening to her talk, but understood her, as a person who is also well-known to the public. 

After that, Park Bo Young further described how much she enjoys not being recognized by the public, "My small body size plays a big part in that. Thanks to my size, I tend to hide and run away well. When I go to crowded places, no one seems to know that I'm there among them. Due to that reason, I like going to crowded places." 
 

(Credit= '차린건 쥐뿔도 없지만' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
