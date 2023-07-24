[SBS Star] "He Grew Up Well" Zo In Sung Shows Father-Like Love Toward Lee Kwang Soo

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actor Zo In Sung demonstrated father-like love toward another actor Lee Kwang Soo.On July 22, Zo In Sung, actor Cha Tae Hyun and actress Han Hyo Joo guested on entertainer Yu Jae Seok's YouTube show 'Pinggyego'.During the talk, Yu Jae Seok brought up Lee Kwang Soo, who is close to everybody in the room.As soon as Lee Kwang Soo's name was mentioned, Zo In Sung stated, "Kwang Soo's someone that makes you worried. He requires a lot of attention."Nobody disagreed with his statement; in fact, they all nodded together in agreement.Zo In Sung continued sharing his thoughts about one of his closest celebrity friends, "Kwang Soo's so soft-hearted, you know. One of the reasons why I believe he often gets hurt is because he's actually quite smart.""He tends to create situations that would make him painful.", the actor added, shaking his head sideways.Yu Jae Seok laughed out loud, and exclaimed that he could not agree more with Zo In Sung.Then, Zo In Sung shared about his recent trip with Lee Kwang Soo, "I recently went on a trip with Woo Bin and D.O. At one point, I happened to walk behind them, seeing the three walking side by side. Kwang Soo is the oldest one out of them, and he really seemed to have grown up now."He continued, "I was proud of him for becoming the grown-up man he had become after all those years of suffering pain and going through tough times. I felt like he had finally become a real adult."To this, Yu Jae Seok said to Zo In Sung, "Kwang Soo often talks about you, In Sung. He feels truly grateful for everything you've done for him."Zo In Sung responded, "Well, you gave lots of love to Kwang Soo as well. It was with the help of love from everybody around him that a flower called Kwang Soo bloomed. Kwang Soo's become a great man.", then proudly smiled.Han Hyo Joo playfully commented, "Yeah, you're right. That flower is one very tall one though.", making Zo In Sung, Cha Tae Hyun and Yu Jae Seok crack up.(Credit= '뜬뜬 DdeunDdeun' YouTube, 'masijacoke850714' Instagram)(SBS Star)