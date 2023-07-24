뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "He Grew Up Well" Zo In Sung Shows Father-Like Love Toward Lee Kwang Soo
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "He Grew Up Well" Zo In Sung Shows Father-Like Love Toward Lee Kwang Soo

Published 2023.07.24 11:00 View Count
[SBS Star] "He Grew Up Well" Zo In Sung Shows Father-Like Love Toward Lee Kwang Soo
Actor Zo In Sung demonstrated father-like love toward another actor Lee Kwang Soo. 

On July 22, Zo In Sung, actor Cha Tae Hyun and actress Han Hyo Joo guested on entertainer Yu Jae Seok's YouTube show 'Pinggyego'. 

During the talk, Yu Jae Seok brought up Lee Kwang Soo, who is close to everybody in the room. 

As soon as Lee Kwang Soo's name was mentioned, Zo In Sung stated, "Kwang Soo's someone that makes you worried. He requires a lot of attention." 

Nobody disagreed with his statement; in fact, they all nodded together in agreement. 

Zo In Sung continued sharing his thoughts about one of his closest celebrity friends, "Kwang Soo's so soft-hearted, you know. One of the reasons why I believe he often gets hurt is because he's actually quite smart." 

"He tends to create situations that would make him painful.", the actor added, shaking his head sideways. 

Yu Jae Seok laughed out loud, and exclaimed that he could not agree more with Zo In Sung. 
Zo In Sung
Zo In Sung
Then, Zo In Sung shared about his recent trip with Lee Kwang Soo, "I recently went on a trip with Woo Bin and D.O. At one point, I happened to walk behind them, seeing the three walking side by side. Kwang Soo is the oldest one out of them, and he really seemed to have grown up now." 

He continued, "I was proud of him for becoming the grown-up man he had become after all those years of suffering pain and going through tough times. I felt like he had finally become a real adult." 

To this, Yu Jae Seok said to Zo In Sung, "Kwang Soo often talks about you, In Sung. He feels truly grateful for everything you've done for him." 

Zo In Sung responded, "Well, you gave lots of love to Kwang Soo as well. It was with the help of love from everybody around him that a flower called Kwang Soo bloomed. Kwang Soo's become a great man.", then proudly smiled. 

Han Hyo Joo playfully commented, "Yeah, you're right. That flower is one very tall one though.", making Zo In Sung, Cha Tae Hyun and Yu Jae Seok crack up. 
 

(Credit= '뜬뜬 DdeunDdeun' YouTube, 'masijacoke850714' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.