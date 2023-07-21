[SBS Star] Zo In Sung Says Kim Hye Soo's Affectionate Support Helped Him a Lot in 'Smugglers'

이미지 확대하기

Actor Zo In Sung thanked sunbae actress Kim Hye Soo for supporting him on the set of 'Smugglers', a film they co-starred in.On July 19, Zo In Sung had an interview with a news outlet about the upcoming film, 'Smugglers'.Zo In Sung played 'Kwon Pil-sam', a ruthless smuggler who rules the smuggling scene throughout the country.He teams up with 'Jo Chun-ja' (Kim Hye Soo), a small-town 'haenyo' (a term for female divers in Korea) to plan a smuggling operation.Both Zo In Sung and Kim Hye Soo are veteran actors who have appeared in countless films, but this is their first time co-starring in one.Zo In Sung talked about working with Kim Hye Soo for the first time in 'Smugglers'."I was promoting another film, 'Escape from Mogadishu' at the beginning of filming 'Smugglers'. My schedule was packed, so I could only drop by the 'Smugglers' filming location whenever I was available. Meanwhile, Kim Hye Soo was filming Netflix's drama, 'Juvenile Justice', too. On top of that, we were unable to get together since COVID-19 was raging at the time. So, I didn't get to spend much time with Kim Hye Soo at first.""We came together the day before the first day of filming.", he added, "We chatted, read through the script, and checked how it feels to perform with each other."Zo In Sung remembered how nervous he was, filming his first scene."I was nervous since I just got in. When acting in front of the camera, the first ten takes are a warm-up to me. I was already super nervous because it was my first take and had no idea about the scene, and I also had many scenes with lines that day. And Kim Hye Soo's charisma made me even more nervous."However, the actor says it was Kim Hye Soo that made him feel―and even act better."There I was, all nervous, and Kim Hye Soo told me, 'Don't be nervous at all. You're doing great.' Once I heard that, I just had to pull the scene off.", he said, jokingly adding, "With Kim Hye Soo's affection, I can do the impossible.""Her encouragement gave me an unexplainable strength, making me carry out the scene. It wasn't me who made it possible. 'Kwon Pil-sam' was brought up with Kim Hye Soo's love.", he said, expressing how thankful her warm words were."I improvised the part where 'Kwon Pil-sam' flips a lighter, and it was the first scene I acted with Kim Hye Soo. I just flipped it and Kim Hye Soo told me, 'Zo In Sung, you are so good. Wow, how come you're so good at acting?'.""How could I possibly screw it up after she rooted me like that?", Zo In Sung said, giving Kim Hye Soo credit for his part as 'Kwon Pil-sam' once again.(Credit= MOVIE & NEW, 'tvN' YouTube)(SBS Star)