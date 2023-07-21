[SBS Star] BIGBANG G-DRAGON & Former Member T.O.P Blocked Each Other on Instagram?

이미지 확대하기

Fans believe that G-DRAGON of K-pop boy group BIGBANG and the group's former member T.O.P unfollowed and blocked each other on Instagram.On July 21, one post on Twitter suggested that G-DRAGON and T.O.P are currently on bad terms; the Twitter user based this on their recent Instagram activities.According to the post, G-DRAGON and T.O.P recently deleted photos of them together on their Instagram.It included the photo of the two that G-DRAGON uploaded in November 2020, in celebration of T.O.P's birthday.T.O.P was not following any of BIGBANG's members on his Instagram, but G-DRAGON was following T.O.P on his private account.However, he stopped following him the other day; it is unknown whether G-DRAGON unfollowed a bunch of other people at the same time or only T.O.P, but T.O.P is no longer on G-DRAGON's following list now.On top of that, it was discovered that G-DRAGON and T.O.P's likes on each other's Instagram posts have suddenly disappeared, which meant that it is even possible that they blocked one another on Instagram.One way to find out if someone blocked another person on Instagram is when other Instagrammers can no longer see the likes that they pressed on each other's posts where they previously have.All the likes that they pressed so far instantly vanish as soon as they block each other.Since it is unlikely that G-DRAGON and T.O.P went through every single post to undo their likes, it is very possible that they also blocked one another.Back in May, T.O.P made his departure from BIGBANG official via his Instagram post.There is speculation that everything may be related to his leave, but until one of them publicly presents himself and says it out loud, no one will know for sure.(Credit= 'xxxibgdrgn' 'choi_seung_hyun_ttop' Instagram)(SBS Star)