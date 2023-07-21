뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BIGBANG G-DRAGON & Former Member T.O.P Blocked Each Other on Instagram?
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] BIGBANG G-DRAGON & Former Member T.O.P Blocked Each Other on Instagram?

Published 2023.07.21 17:47 View Count
[SBS Star] BIGBANG G-DRAGON & Former Member T.O.P Blocked Each Other on Instagram?
Fans believe that G-DRAGON of K-pop boy group BIGBANG and the group's former member T.O.P unfollowed and blocked each other on Instagram. 

On July 21, one post on Twitter suggested that G-DRAGON and T.O.P are currently on bad terms; the Twitter user based this on their recent Instagram activities.

According to the post, G-DRAGON and T.O.P recently deleted photos of them together on their Instagram. 

It included the photo of the two that G-DRAGON uploaded in November 2020, in celebration of T.O.P's birthday. 
GD & T.O.P
T.O.P was not following any of BIGBANG's members on his Instagram, but G-DRAGON was following T.O.P on his private account. 

However, he stopped following him the other day; it is unknown whether G-DRAGON unfollowed a bunch of other people at the same time or only T.O.P, but T.O.P is no longer on G-DRAGON's following list now. 

On top of that, it was discovered that G-DRAGON and T.O.P's likes on each other's Instagram posts have suddenly disappeared, which meant that it is even possible that they blocked one another on Instagram. 

One way to find out if someone blocked another person on Instagram is when other Instagrammers can no longer see the likes that they pressed on each other's posts where they previously have. 

All the likes that they pressed so far instantly vanish as soon as they block each other. 

Since it is unlikely that G-DRAGON and T.O.P went through every single post to undo their likes, it is very possible that they also blocked one another. 
GD & T.O.P
GD & T.O.P
Back in May, T.O.P made his departure from BIGBANG official via his Instagram post. 

There is speculation that everything may be related to his leave, but until one of them publicly presents himself and says it out loud, no one will know for sure.

(Credit= 'xxxibgdrgn' 'choi_seung_hyun_ttop' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.