[SBS Star] "He Is Literally Perfect" A Record Producer Praises JUNGKOOK's Solo Single 'Seven'

Record producer/songwriter Crazy Music shared his view on 'Seven' by K-pop boy group BTS' member JUNGKOOK.On July 21, record producer Crazy Music appeared on SBS Power FM's radio show, 'Kim Youngchul's Power FM'.The producer introduced JUNGKOOK's 'Seven' in the show's segment where they talk about K-pop releases."I'd been learning about K-pop for 85 weeks, and I've felt that every BTS member has different charms. JIMIN has a distinct tone to his voice, and JIN is delightfully eccentric. J-HOPE and SUGA have their unique style in rap. V is ridiculously good-looking, and RM is the very definition of a leader. Last but not least, JUNGKOOK is an amazing singer. Today we're going to discuss his newly released track, 'Seven'.""'Seven', JUNGKOOK's first official solo album, was released on July 14. Many people may have focused on its music video, where JUNGKOOK co-starred with actress Han So-hee. But as a songwriter, I was intrigued by the fact that American rapper and singer Latto who was nominated for Best New Artist at the 2023 Grammy Awards featured in the tune.""'Seven' is a UK garage genre that has lately been popular across the world. It's a type of electronic dance music that originated in the United Kingdom in the 1990s. The songs of the K-pop girl group NewJeans could be a good illustration. They have a very retro yet trendy vibe to it, which is what UK garage is all about.", he said.The record producer said how impressed he was by JUNGKOOK, that he is perfect in every aspect."The guy has everything. Fame, vocal prowess, wealth, and good looks. I wished him to be at least shorter than me, but I heard he is 178 cm (about 5 feet 10 inches) tall. He is literally perfect."He went on, "His looks and height are what his parents gave, but his singing and dancing are the products of huge effort. JUNGKOOK auditioned for the third season of Mnet's 2011 talent show series, 'Superstar K', and he wasn't even broadcast. He was relatively better than most of the kids around his age, but not as good as he is now, to dominate the international charts."Crazy Music wrapped up by sharing his impression of 'Seven'."As a songwriter, I think there's something moving and admirable about 'Seven'.", he said."I used to believe that by using Korean artists' vocals, it was impossible to produce songs on a par with global artists who dominate Billboard charts. However, JUNGKOOK's 'Seven' proved me wrong. The song features Latto with a very powerful voice, yet JUNGKOOK's voice next to it is equally powerful. He must have put in an unimaginable amount of effort to get to where he is, and that is moving and admirable."(Credit= SBS Power FM Kim Youngchul's Power FM, BIGHIT MUSIC, 'HYBE LABELS' YouTube)(SBS Star)