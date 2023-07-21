뉴스
[SBS Star] Travis Scott Drops Single Titled 'KPOP' but with Album Artwork Resembling Japanese Flag
Many are not happy with American rapper Travis Scott's new single. 

On July 21, Travis Scott released his new single 'KPOP' featuring Canadian singer The Weeknd and Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny. 

The title naturally caught the attention of K-pop fans around the globe, and it is now facing a lot of criticism. 

Korean K-pop fans' immediate response was discomfort regarding the album's artwork. 

The artwork featured a red lollipop in the center with a white background, which looked like the national flag of Japan. 

They felt that it was inappropriate to produce the artwork that resembled the Japanese flag when it is titled 'KPOP', especially considering the history of the two countries. 
After listening to the song, not only more K-pop fans in Korea, but also a great number of K-pop fans outside Korea expressed displeasure. 

The lyrics had nothing to do with K-pop; in fact, it was more of a description of sexual moments. 

They believed that Travis Scott went for the title 'KPOP' simply to gain some clout, and they are very unhappy about this. 
In his recent interview, Travis Scott actually revealed why he chose 'KPOP' as the title. 

The rapper explained, "We initially named the song 'Lollipop'. But since the song is about getting famous, we thought it would be good to use 'KPOP' in the title, because K-pop stars have millions of fans. It just made sense." 

Nobody from the K-pop fandom agreed and accepted his explanation though. 
(Credit= 'trvisXX' Twitter, 'travisscott' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
