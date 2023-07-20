뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "I Couldn't Even Push the Stop Button on the Bus" WINTER Shares Her Shy Personality
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "I Couldn't Even Push the Stop Button on the Bus" WINTER Shares Her Shy Personality

Published 2023.07.20 17:35 View Count
[SBS Star] "I Couldnt Even Push the Stop Button on the Bus" WINTER Shares Her Shy Personality
WINTER of K-pop girl group aespa described her shockingly-shy personality. 

On July 18, WINTER appeared on singer Lee Mu Jin's YouTube show 'Leemujin Service'. 

During their conversation, Lee Mu Jin asked whether she had always dreamed of becoming a K-pop star. 

WINTER said yes to his question right away, then stated, "Yes, it's always been my dream to become a K-pop star. Due to my super shy personality though, I just couldn't tell anyone about it, including my mom. I felt too shy to tell people that I imagined myself as a K-pop star in the future." 

She continued, "I was scouted by my agency at a dance festival, and that was when I told my mom that I wanted to make debut in the K-pop industry. When she replied, 'Do you want to become a K-pop star?' I told her, 'Yeah, I actually had been for a long time.'" 

To her story, Lee Mu Jin commented in a surprised tone, "Wow, you were really shy indeed!"
WINTER
WINTER
Nodding, WINTER unraveled another intriguing story involving her shyness, "Back in the day, I couldn't even push the stop button on the bus when I had to get off. I felt like all eyes would turn to me if I pushed the stop button, so I usually just waited until someone else pressed it and got off with them. There were times when I ended up getting off at stops after mine.", then awkwardly laughed. 

She went on, "I also couldn't go shopping without my AirPods. As soon as a sales assistant started a conversation with me, asking me a series of questions, I quietly said goodbye to them and left the shop." 

When Lee Mu Jin wondered how she danced in front of a large crowd at a dance festival with such a shy personality, she explained, "Well, it was a group performance, so not everyone looked at me while I danced. They would look at other girls too, so I didn't feel as shy about dancing in front of so many people." 
 

After about four years of training at SM Entertainment, WINTER debuted as a 4-member group aespa in the winter of 2020. 

(Credit= 'KBS Kpop' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.