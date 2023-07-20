[SBS Star] "I Couldn't Even Push the Stop Button on the Bus" WINTER Shares Her Shy Personality

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

WINTER of K-pop girl group aespa described her shockingly-shy personality.On July 18, WINTER appeared on singer Lee Mu Jin's YouTube show 'Leemujin Service'.During their conversation, Lee Mu Jin asked whether she had always dreamed of becoming a K-pop star.WINTER said yes to his question right away, then stated, "Yes, it's always been my dream to become a K-pop star. Due to my super shy personality though, I just couldn't tell anyone about it, including my mom. I felt too shy to tell people that I imagined myself as a K-pop star in the future."She continued, "I was scouted by my agency at a dance festival, and that was when I told my mom that I wanted to make debut in the K-pop industry. When she replied, 'Do you want to become a K-pop star?' I told her, 'Yeah, I actually had been for a long time.'"To her story, Lee Mu Jin commented in a surprised tone, "Wow, you were really shy indeed!"Nodding, WINTER unraveled another intriguing story involving her shyness, "Back in the day, I couldn't even push the stop button on the bus when I had to get off. I felt like all eyes would turn to me if I pushed the stop button, so I usually just waited until someone else pressed it and got off with them. There were times when I ended up getting off at stops after mine.", then awkwardly laughed.She went on, "I also couldn't go shopping without my AirPods. As soon as a sales assistant started a conversation with me, asking me a series of questions, I quietly said goodbye to them and left the shop."When Lee Mu Jin wondered how she danced in front of a large crowd at a dance festival with such a shy personality, she explained, "Well, it was a group performance, so not everyone looked at me while I danced. They would look at other girls too, so I didn't feel as shy about dancing in front of so many people."After about four years of training at SM Entertainment, WINTER debuted as a 4-member group aespa in the winter of 2020.(Credit= 'KBS Kpop' YouTube)(SBS Star)