[SBS Star] "This Is Why I'm in This Industry!" J-HOPE Claims He Has Always Sought Attention

J-HOPE of K-pop boy group BTS claimed that being an attention seeker led him to this industry.On July 19, the J-HOPE-guested episode of SUGA's YouTube show 'SUCHWITA' was unveiled online.In this episode of 'SUCHWITA', J-HOPE thought back to the time when he started dancing as SUGA asked how it all began for him.J-HOPE said, "I think I was destined to dance. When I was in the fifth grade, I went on a school trip. School trips aren't complete without talent shows, right? At that time, my friends were like, 'You like this kind of stuff! You should perform!' So, I did.""Actually, in the third grade, I was in the school video where I demonstrated moves for morning stretching. That was played in every class in our school, each morning.", explaining why his friends said, "You like this kind of stuff!"The BTS member continued describing what happened at the school trip's talent show, "It wasn't like I knew anything about dancing, but I danced. I based my dance on those moves that I've previously seen on television shows like 'X-Man'. Everybody else was shy going out to the front, but I wasn't shy at all."He continued, "My friends cheered for me hard, and they loved my performance. I was so happy on that day, so I was like, 'You know what? I've just discovered the path that I want to walk. This is where I should go!' From that day on, I began properly learning to dance, but I didn't dream big or anything. It wasn't like I dreamed of becoming a K-pop star as well. I danced simply because it was something that I loved."Then, SUGA asked, "Do you consider yourself an attention seeker?"; without hesitation, J-HOPE answered, "Totally! I'm an attention seeker for sure. Can we say that I was, and I'm not anymore? But yeah, I'm probably in this industry because I love getting attention so much."Afterward, SUGA mentioned their trainee days when he was also into dancing, "Do you remember going to see dance battles with me?"J-HOPE laughed and commented, "Of course I do! I even remember you telling me that you wanted to quit music and make your way as a dancer. Do you remember saying that?"Blushing, SUGA stated, "Yeah, I do. I would've failed big time. I'm glad that I stuck with music. At that time, I was too much like, 'I do hip-hop, and B-boying is hip-hop itself. I've got to be a B-boy.' But seriously, watching back my dance from then, I was a terrible dancer. I wouldn't have been able to succeed or even make a living dancing.", then they laughed together.(Credit= 'BANGTANTV' YouTube)(SBS Star)