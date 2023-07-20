뉴스
[SBS Star] "This Is Why I'm in This Industry!" J-HOPE Claims He Has Always Sought Attention
[SBS Star] "This Is Why I'm in This Industry!" J-HOPE Claims He Has Always Sought Attention

Published 2023.07.20
[SBS Star] "This Is Why Im in This Industry!" J-HOPE Claims He Has Always Sought Attention
J-HOPE of K-pop boy group BTS claimed that being an attention seeker led him to this industry. 

On July 19, the J-HOPE-guested episode of SUGA's YouTube show 'SUCHWITA' was unveiled online. 

In this episode of 'SUCHWITA', J-HOPE thought back to the time when he started dancing as SUGA asked how it all began for him. 

J-HOPE said, "I think I was destined to dance. When I was in the fifth grade, I went on a school trip. School trips aren't complete without talent shows, right? At that time, my friends were like, 'You like this kind of stuff! You should perform!' So, I did." 

"Actually, in the third grade, I was in the school video where I demonstrated moves for morning stretching. That was played in every class in our school, each morning.", explaining why his friends said, "You like this kind of stuff!"
J-HOPE
The BTS member continued describing what happened at the school trip's talent show, "It wasn't like I knew anything about dancing, but I danced. I based my dance on those moves that I've previously seen on television shows like 'X-Man'. Everybody else was shy going out to the front, but I wasn't shy at all." 

He continued, "My friends cheered for me hard, and they loved my performance. I was so happy on that day, so I was like, 'You know what? I've just discovered the path that I want to walk. This is where I should go!' From that day on, I began properly learning to dance, but I didn't dream big or anything. It wasn't like I dreamed of becoming a K-pop star as well. I danced simply because it was something that I loved." 

Then, SUGA asked, "Do you consider yourself an attention seeker?"; without hesitation, J-HOPE answered, "Totally! I'm an attention seeker for sure. Can we say that I was, and I'm not anymore? But yeah, I'm probably in this industry because I love getting attention so much."  
J-HOPE
Afterward, SUGA mentioned their trainee days when he was also into dancing, "Do you remember going to see dance battles with me?" 

J-HOPE laughed and commented, "Of course I do! I even remember you telling me that you wanted to quit music and make your way as a dancer. Do you remember saying that?" 

Blushing, SUGA stated, "Yeah, I do. I would've failed big time. I'm glad that I stuck with music. At that time, I was too much like, 'I do hip-hop, and B-boying is hip-hop itself. I've got to be a B-boy.' But seriously, watching back my dance from then, I was a terrible dancer. I wouldn't have been able to succeed or even make a living dancing.", then they laughed together.  
 

(Credit= 'BANGTANTV' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
