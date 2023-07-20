[SBS Star] Jung Hoyeon's Cute Mistake During Blue Dragon Awards Makes Lee Dong Hwi Smile

이미지 확대하기

Actor Lee Dong Hwi and actress Jung Hoyeon, the eight-year couple, had a sweet moment during an annual awards ceremony, the Blue Dragon Series Awards.On July 19, KBS broadcast the second Blue Dragon Series Awards live from Paradise City in Incheon.The ceremony was hosted by entertainer Jeon Hyun Moo and actor/K-pop girl group Girls' Generation member Yoona.Many of the winners from the previous year attended the ceremony as presenters.The last year's Best New Actress/Actor winners, Jung Hoyeon and Koo Kyo Hwan took the stage again, this time to deliver the award.The two fabulous presenters briefly chatted before presenting the award, and then Jung Hoyeon made a minor mistake due to her lack of hosting experience.Koo Kyo Hwan said to Jung Hoyeon, "I wish to be in the same drama with you and come back here at the Blue Dragon Series Awards.""Me too,", Jung Hoyeon replied, "I'd love to win the same drama awards with… Wait, what was that?"Jung Hoyeon made a small mistake, saying that she would love to "win the same drama awards" with Koo Kyo Hwan when she meant to say that she would love to be in the same drama with him.Koo Kyo Hwan instantly joked, "Right, it would be ideal if we won the Best Drama, too."Jung Hoyeon added, "Yes! Starring and winning together!", she said, giggling as she spoke.Then the actress burst out laughing, and Koo Kyo Hwan could not help but join in.Her adorably innocent mistake made the audience smile, and among them was her boyfriend, Lee Dong Hwi.Lee Dong Hwi and Jung Hoyeon began dating in 2015 and made their relationship public in 2016.During the ceremony, Lee Dong Hwi was occasionally shown on camera from the moment Jung Hoyeon took the stage.Lee Dong Hwi's face lit up in the cutest way when his girlfriend made a cute mistake.The camera captured Lee Dong Hwi with a beaming smile, his lips quivering as if he were about to burst into a big laugh.(Credit= Blue Dragon Series Awards)(SBS Star)