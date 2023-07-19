뉴스
[SBS Star] "It Wasn't in the Script" Kim Hye Soo Talks about On-Screen Romance with Zo In Sung
Published 2023.07.19 17:59 View Count
Actress Kim Hye Soo has spoken about the on-screen romance between her and co-star Zo In Sung in an upcoming film, 'Smugglers'.

On July 19, Kim Hye Soo talked to a news outlet about 'Smugglers', set to premiere on July 26.

In a crime action and adventure film, Kim Hye Soo played 'Jo Chun-ja', a small-town 'haenyo' (a term for female divers in Korea) who was involved in a little smuggling in the past but got out of it, leaving the town.

She comes back after a few years and once again gets into the smuggling scene, this time in a big operation.
Kim Hye Soo & Zo In Sung
'Jo Chun-ja' makes a calculated alliance with 'Kwon Pil-sam' (Zo In Sung), a smuggler king who rules the smuggling scene across the country.

They work as partners, helping one another out while also taking advantage of each other whenever they can.

Their partnership walks a fine line between business and romance with the way they touch each other and exchange looks.

Kim Hye Soo talked about her experience working with Zo In Sung and how impressed she was by the actor.

"I had seen Zo In Sung on the screen before. But when I went to the filming site to take a test shot with him, I was like, 'Oh my God, he is so gorgeous. What should I do?'."
Kim Hye Soo & Zo In Sung
Talking about her on-screen romance with Zo In Sung, Kim Hye Soo revealed that it was not written in the script.

"There was nothing in the script that says they were romantically involved.", the actress explained, "'Jo Chun-ja' and 'Kwon Pil-sam' were just characters who use each other."

She went on to say that the chemistry between their characters was created on-site.

She and Zo In Sung spontaneously showed romantic sentiments as they immersed themselves in each character, and the director welcomed this, bringing the two's romance onto the screen, she said.
Kim Hye Soo & Zo In Sung
"'Jo Chun-ja' having romantic feelings for 'Kwon Pil-sam' was completely unplanned. Although they lie and lie to each other, 'Kwon Pil-sam' is a partner she, at least temporarily, must trust. There was no love at the beginning, but I believe that seeing him in a dangerous situation triggered romantic sentiments in her."

"The moment of true emotion is much more complicated than what we expect it to be. I think what I've felt as 'Jo Chun-ja' was the built-on complex feelings of working with 'Kwon Pil-sam' as a team.", she added.
Kim Hye Soo & Zo In Sung
(Credit= 'HODU&U Entertainment', MOVIE & NEW)

(SBS Star)
