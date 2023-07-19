뉴스
[SBS Star] "SM vs. JYP?" CHAERYEONG Totally Would Have Joined SM Ent. If She Had Passed?
Published 2023.07.19 14:48
K-pop girl group ITZY's member CHAERYEONG shared that she would have totally chosen to join SM Entertainment instead of JYP Entertainment if both had wanted her. 

On July 18 episode of JTBC's television show, CHAERYEONG joined as a guest of the day. 

During the talk, one of the hosts Yoon Jong Shin told CHAERYEONG about how K-pop stars got paid a long time ago. 

"Things were very different in the old days. When K-pop acts were invited to perform at a festival, they would get paid on the spot. After they are done with their performance, their managers returned to their van with a huge bag of cash. Then, the manager divided that between them in equal amounts." 

Then, he curiously asked her, "What do you think of being paid for your performance like this? Do you think it would work for you?" 

CHAERYEONG immediately went, "No.", then added, "I don't think it's a good payment system." 
Yoon Jong Shin asked whether her agency calculates their earnings and pays each member of their group every six months. 

CHAERYEONG answered, "Actually, we get paid every month." 

Another guest DARA of disbanded girl group 2NE1 cut in and said, "It may not be as much as some think, because they have to divide the earnings between the company and five members. It's after the deduction of all the money that went into producing their albums and stuff as well, so..." 
Afterward, CHAERYEONG shared advantages of her agency JYP Entertainment, "Our agency gives us full support on anything to improve our singing and dancing skills. The food served at our cafeteria is delicious, and the coffee shop in the building provides free drinks. I can take as many foreign language lessons as I want, and receive therapy for mental health if I wish. We also get a good discount at a skin clinic." 

To this, Yoon Jong Shin playfully asked, "Okay, what if though... Let's say you were still preparing to enter this industry and you got a call from JYP Entertainment as well as SM Entertainment. Would you still have chosen to join JYP Entertainment?" 

CHAERYEONG laughed at his interesting question, then answered, "I failed at SM Entertainment's audition in the past. If both agencies had scouted me at the same time, I would have gone to SM Entertainment in a heartbeat. Yes, they failed me, but I still love that company!" 
(Credit= JTBC Dangpo, SM Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
