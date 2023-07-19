[SBS Star] DARA Says G-DRAGON Was Why YG Ent. Confiscated Her Phone in Debut Year

On July 18 episode of JTBC's television show 'Dangpo', DARA made a guest appearance.
On this day, DARA brought her old phone along and told a story that happened around this particular phone.
Showing her flip phone to the hosts and other guests, she commented, "This is a phone that I used in my debut year―2009. But it was taken away from me because of G-DRAGON."
"This one male big name celebrity, disappointed that I wasn't returning to him at all, met up with G-DRAGON for drinks and expressed how sad he felt about it. He told G-DRAGON, 'DARA noona is ignoring me.'", hinting that the guy was younger than she is by disclosing the fact that she called him 'noona' (used when males are referring to females who are older than they are).
"So, he spread the news to pretty much everybody at our company. Then, it eventually reached the head of the agency Yang Hyun-suk. He wasn't happy to find out that we had been speaking to guys on our phones, although I wasn't actually talking to any of them."
With a sigh, DARA completed her story, "Yang Hyun Suk ended up confiscating my phone. I lived without a phone for months because of G-DRAGON."
DARA explained, "Bom and I were older than he was, but were rookies, so he helped us a lot. He really took such great care of us at all times. From hiring the right stylists, sharing his honest thoughts on our outfits to giving us advice on our performances, he did so much for 2NE1."
(SBS Star)