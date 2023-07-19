[SBS Star] DARA Says G-DRAGON Was Why YG Ent. Confiscated Her Phone in Debut Year

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Disbanded K-pop girl group 2NE1's member DARA shared that G-DRAGON of boy group BIGBANG was the reason YG Entertainment―her agency at that time―confiscated her phone in the year that she debuted.On July 18 episode of JTBC's television show 'Dangpo', DARA made a guest appearance.On this day, DARA brought her old phone along and told a story that happened around this particular phone.Showing her flip phone to the hosts and other guests, she commented, "This is a phone that I used in my debut year―2009. But it was taken away from me because of G-DRAGON."DARA elaborated on her statement, "After I made debut, I got lots of texts and calls from guys working in the same industry, some of them being very famous. But I never replied to their messages or answer their calls.""This one male big name celebrity, disappointed that I wasn't returning to him at all, met up with G-DRAGON for drinks and expressed how sad he felt about it. He told G-DRAGON, 'DARA noona is ignoring me.'", hinting that the guy was younger than she is by disclosing the fact that she called him 'noona' (used when males are referring to females who are older than they are).Then, DARA revealed G-DRAGON's response to this, "When G-DRAGON heard his words, he apparently felt super excited. He was like, 'Being YG Entertainment's first girl group, 2NE1 already brings the company pride, but one of the members rejected that of a well-known guy? That's just awesome!'""So, he spread the news to pretty much everybody at our company. Then, it eventually reached the head of the agency Yang Hyun-suk. He wasn't happy to find out that we had been speaking to guys on our phones, although I wasn't actually talking to any of them."With a sigh, DARA completed her story, "Yang Hyun Suk ended up confiscating my phone. I lived without a phone for months because of G-DRAGON."When the hosts asked if G-DRAGON "often get in the way of the members of 2NE1 like that", DARA shook her head and shared that it was in fact quite the opposite.DARA explained, "Bom and I were older than he was, but were rookies, so he helped us a lot. He really took such great care of us at all times. From hiring the right stylists, sharing his honest thoughts on our outfits to giving us advice on our performances, he did so much for 2NE1."(Credit= JTBC Dangpo, 'daraxxi' Instagram)(SBS Star)