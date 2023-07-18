뉴스
[SBS Star] Hyun Bin·Son Ye-jin Gift Neighbors Premium Beef Asking for Understanding of Renovation
Published 2023.07.18 14:52 Updated 2023.07.18 14:54 View Count
Beloved celebrity couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin gave premium beef sets to their neighbors, asking for understanding of the possible noise being heard during renovation of their home. 

On July 17, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's neighbor revealed that they received an unexpected gift from the couple. 

Alongside a photo of a set of Korean beef for steak and bulgogi (marinated beef), the neighbor wrote on her Instagram, "While I was out, my favorite star of all time Hyun Bin apparently rang our doorbell with a gift in his hand." 

"We didn't even know that Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin were renovating their place, but apparently they were, and he asked with a worried look on his face, 'Hasn't it been loud lately?' After demonstrating amazing manners, he said to have handed the gift and left."  

"I wasn't there, because I'm just unlucky like that, but my older sister and co-worker were. Ever since I returned home, they wouldn't stop laughing at the fact that I missed him only by a minute.", then added a crying emoji.

She wrapped it up by saying, "I'm not a huge fan of beef, but I'm going to savor every bite of it tonight. Why am I so unlucky!", expressing her sadness for one last time. 
Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin
Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin
Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin started dating each other following their drama 'Crash Landing on You' (2019). 

Then in January 2021, Hyun Bin purchased a penthouse unit of one luxury single apartment building at Achiwul Village in Guri-si, Gyeonggi-do, for 4.8 billion won (approximately 3.8 million dollars) all in cash. 

This particular penthouse unit that Hyun Bin bought is a 4-bedroom unit with the total area being as big as 330㎡ (3552ft²). 

The unit is fully-furnished with premium Korean, American and German electronic and furniture brands. 

Additionally, it has a sizable garden where they are free to run around and host a barbecue party if they wish. 

This penthouse was where Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin began their newlywed life after getting married in March last year. 

In November the same year, they welcomed their son to the world. 
Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin
Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin
(Credit= Online Community, VAST Entertainment, tvN Free Doctor) 

(SBS Star) 
