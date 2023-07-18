뉴스
[SBS Star] Man Sentenced for Posing as BTS Member·Stealing Unreleased Music from Producer
[SBS Star] Man Sentenced for Posing as BTS Member·Stealing Unreleased Music from Producer

Published 2023.07.18 11:48
[SBS Star] Man Sentenced for Posing as BTS Member·Stealing Unreleased Music from Producer
A Korean man in his 20s was sentenced for impersonating a member of K-pop boy group BTS and stealing unreleased music from their producer. 

On July 17, media outlet The Fact exclusively reported that one man was sentenced for posing as a member of BTS and the actions he took while doing so.

It was reported that this man approached a BTS producer in February last year, pretending to be one of the members of the group. 

The producer gave away details on upcoming promotions as well as unreleased music after being duped by the man.

From February to May, the man allegedly shared the music 47 times, posting them on his Instagram or sending them to his friends using KakaoTalk (the most-used messaging app in Korea). 
BTS
According to the report, the man was able to find the producer's personal information online, and then committed the crime to give the impression that he was a successful producer.

The man's attorney stated, "Due to his criminal past, he found it difficult to form meaningful relationships with people. So, he spent lots of time on social media. He studied music before being arrested, and a student who studied with him had achieved fame. He committed the crime out of curiosity and a desire to be like him." 
BTS
The man was given a 14-month prison term, suspended for three years; he has also been ordered to do a 240-hour community service. 

Despite the seriousness of the crime, the judge explained that the sentence reflected the fact the music was edited and posted to a short length of about 10 to 20 seconds, which were also soon released, and that BTS' management agency Big Hit Music withdrew their complaint. 
BTS
(Credit= Big Hit Music) 

(SBS Star) 
