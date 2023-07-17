[SBS Star] 'ZE:A Boys' Hwang Kwang Hee Sends Money to Distribution Center Worker Kim Tae-heon

이미지 확대하기

Hwang Kwang Hee of K-pop boy group ZE:A said to have sent money to the group's rapper Kim Tae-heon, who is struggling with money.On July 16, one YouTube channel uploaded Kim Tae-heon's interview of him telling the world his whereabouts after ZE:A stopped being active in the industry.At the moment, Kim Tae-heon stated that he works at a distribution center; his job there is to move boxes for eight hours, six days a week, "My day at the distribution center starts at one in the morning, then it ends at nine o'clock. It's a physically-demanding job. I've got bruises everywhere, and skin irritation around my body due to sweat."He continued, "I earn 640,000 won (approximately 500 dollars) a week. With that, I've got to cover everything from my rent, electricity, gas, water, mobile phone, Internet and so on. I ride a bicycle to work even when it rains hard, because I have no money for nighttime taxi rides.""About two years ago, I worked at a construction site. At that time, I couldn't pay my bills, so my gas was cut off. I only had about 1,200 won (approximately a dollar) in cash and none in my bank account. I would buy a pack of instant noodles and divide it in half to eat it over the course of two meals."Kim Tae-heon added that he could not get help from his parents, since his father passed away when he was eight years old, and his mother when he was in high school.When asked, "Didn't you make any money during his promotions as ZE:A?", he answered, "I did, but not enough. Since all the members were often promoting individually rather than as groups, and we weren't paid as a team, meaning we didn't separate the earnings equally between us, I didn't earn much.""The members are very humble though, and they always contact me first, although they've become so famous. I thank them for that, but I feel bad at the same time, because I probably make them worry with my life at times.", then bitterly smiled.He continued talking about his fellow group members, "I was actually invited to Siwan's fan meeting the other day. I felt jealous in ways, but I know how hard he worked to get to where he is now, so I'm always rooting for him.""Last month, Kwang Hee texted me as well. I received his text on my birthday. He was like, 'Hey, me, Siwan and the other members of ZE:A are thinking about you at all times. We're not worried about you, as we know you're a hard worker. We know you'll succeed. Just don't overwork, okay?'"Along with his heartwarming message, Hwang Kwang Hee apparently sent him millions of won as a birthday gift, which made him cry.(Credit= '근황올림픽' YouTube, 'ZEA2012' Facebook)(SBS Star)