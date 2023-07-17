[SBS Star] Hwa Sa Shares Her Feelings About Being Reported to Police for "Indecent Performance"

이미지 확대하기

Hwa Sa of K-pop girl group MAMAMOO shared how she feels about being reported to police for "indecent performance".On July 15, Hwa Sa joined singer PSY's annual water show 'Summer Swag' in Yeosu, Jeollanam-do, as a guest singer.After receiving a huge round of applause as well as wild whistling sounds from the audience upon coming on stage, Hwa Sa thanked them with a bright smile, "Thank you, thank you. You know, I have a feeling that I'll make a great memory with you guys here today."But it turned out her throat was not in the best condition on this day; she pulled a sad face and told the wild group of people waiting for her performance, "Actually, I hurt my throat some while ago. I'm upset that I can't be as loud as my usual self.", then excitedly asked, "You guys are going to shout and scream louder for me, right? Let me hear you scream everyone!"When she heard their loud scream, Hwa Sa cheerfully commented, "I honestly worried that I wouldn't be able to speak today. This was something that I've been worried about the most these days, even more than the fact that I've been reported to police!"Chuckling, she continued, "Being on stage is so fascinating. Everything that I'm worried or scared about disappears the minute I'm on it. Are you ready to gather good energy in this world together to keep going forward in life?", then asked PSY, "Please spray lots of water on us, PSY!"Last week, the Student-Parent's Rights Protection Union filed a complaint against Hwa Sa.It was over an "indecent performance"; Hwa Sa allegedly caused discomfort to people with her recent performance at SungKyunkwan University.Back in May, Hwa Sa's sexual performance at Sungkyunkwan University's music festival made headlines in Korea.Spreading her legs wide as she squatted down on stage, she licked her fingers, lowered the fingers down close to her private part and roughly brushed them over her private part, while pulling a sensual expression on her face.About her performance, the Student-Parent's Rights Protection Union reportedly said, "Hwa Sa's gesture suggested a perverted sexual act, which was enough to bring embarrassment and shame to the public who witnessed it."At that time, Seongdong Police Station in Seoul confirmed that they had received a complaint against Hwa Sa, and are currently investigating the claims.In spite of being reported to police for public indecency, her words at the water show suggested that she was not really bothered by it at all.