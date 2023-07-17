뉴스
[SBS Star] JUNHO Spotted Gently Holding Yoona's Hand After Filming Their Kissing Scene
[SBS Star] JUNHO Spotted Gently Holding Yoona's Hand After Filming Their Kissing Scene

Published 2023.07.17
[SBS Star] JUNHO Spotted Gently Holding Yoonas Hand After Filming Their Kissing Scene
JUNHO of boy group 2PM was seen gently holding Yoona of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's hand after filming a scene where they passionately kiss. 

On July 14, the team of JTBC's drama 'King the Land' released a behind-the-scenes footage of JUNHO and Yoona's kissing scene online. 

The footage started with JUNHO and Yoona discussing their kissing scenes in detail ahead of the shoot. 

When the shooting began, Yoona sat on a kitchen countertop, and JUNHO stood in front of her, with a sprinkler head going off above their heads. 

Despite the fact that the water from the sprinkler head was making their clothes, shoes, hair, faces and bodies wet, they kissed for ages. 
King the Land
King the Land
As the director shouted out, "Cut!", JUNHO and Yoona stopped kissing and slowly moved their lips away from one another's. 

Yoona stared into empty space as if she was having difficulty coming out of her character, and JUNHO gently held her hand.

After that, Yoona tried to fix his hair for him, but he noticed what she was trying to do and quickly fixed it himself. 
King the Land
King the Land
JUNHO and Yoona's intimate moments did not stop to be seen in the footage here. 

Later, they kissed again and again for close-ups, and when that was all over, Yoona did not let go of his arm and even lightly tapped his chest with her hand while she laughed. 

After the shooting of their kissing scenes, they monitored themselves together, and lavished praise on each other's acting. 
King the Land
King the Land
Earlier this month, the two stars shook the Internet with news that they were in a relationship in real life. 

But both their agencies—JYP Entertainment and SM Entertainment—were quick to deny the report. 

They made it clear that JUNHO and Yoona are good friends, but they are not dating.

The dating rumors are being reignited following the release of this particular behind-the-scenes footage, however. 
King the Land
(Credit= 'JTBC Drama' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
