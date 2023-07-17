[SBS Star] JUNHO Spotted Gently Holding Yoona's Hand After Filming Their Kissing Scene

On July 14, the team of JTBC's drama 'King the Land' released a behind-the-scenes footage of JUNHO and Yoona's kissing scene online.
The footage started with JUNHO and Yoona discussing their kissing scenes in detail ahead of the shoot.
When the shooting began, Yoona sat on a kitchen countertop, and JUNHO stood in front of her, with a sprinkler head going off above their heads.
Despite the fact that the water from the sprinkler head was making their clothes, shoes, hair, faces and bodies wet, they kissed for ages.
Yoona stared into empty space as if she was having difficulty coming out of her character, and JUNHO gently held her hand.
After that, Yoona tried to fix his hair for him, but he noticed what she was trying to do and quickly fixed it himself.
Later, they kissed again and again for close-ups, and when that was all over, Yoona did not let go of his arm and even lightly tapped his chest with her hand while she laughed.
After the shooting of their kissing scenes, they monitored themselves together, and lavished praise on each other's acting.
But both their agencies—JYP Entertainment and SM Entertainment—were quick to deny the report.
They made it clear that JUNHO and Yoona are good friends, but they are not dating.
The dating rumors are being reignited following the release of this particular behind-the-scenes footage, however.
(SBS Star)