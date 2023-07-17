[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo Hid the Fact that Her Parents Were Super-Rich from 'Running Man' Members?

이미지 확대하기

It was just discovered that actress Song Ji-hyo has super-rich parents.On July 16 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', the members dressed themselves from different social classes of the Joseon Dynasty, where a social class system existed.After getting all dressed, they started discussing each other's backgrounds in real life.While doing so, Yang Se Chan commented in a loud voice, "Everyone except me here are from a rich family!", but Song Ji-hyo immediately denied his statement by saying, "No, my dad is no more than an office worker."Then, Ji Suk-jin blurted out some information about Song Ji-hyo's mother, "Her mom runs a big food and beverage business. I heard that she's currently in Haeundae, Busan, on her business trip."As if verifying this fact, Yu Jae Seok nodded and said, "Doesn't she own a kal-gulsu (noodle soup) place?", simply making sure the more detailed data on her mother was true.Song Ji-hyo laughed and told Ji Suk-jin as well as Yu Jae Seok that everything they said about her mother was not false information.After that, 'Running Man' members kept asking her whether her parents had this or that job/business; some were totally ridiculous.Song Ji-hyo hesitated to say it for a while, but soon decided to just let them know about it, "My parents actually have their own ferry business in Tongyoung."Upon hearing this, the members 'Running Man' gasped in shock and went, "For the last 13 years, this is my first time hearing this! I had no idea that they were owners of a ferry business!"Ji Suk-jin especially could not stop going on about it, explaining that the ferries they own are worth multi-billion won.When asked if her parents own those ferries at their business, Song Ji-hyo said, "Yes, but it hasn't been that long since they launched the business."The members of 'Running Man' repeatedly went on about how Song Ji-hyo was from a super rich family, and accused her of concealing it from them for all these years.To this, Song Ji-hyo told why she had unintentionally been hiding it from them all this time, "Well, my parents are my parents, and I'm myself, you know. That's why I never really talked about their wealth."(Credit= SBS Running Man)(SBS Star)