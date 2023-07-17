뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo Hid the Fact that Her Parents Were Super-Rich from 'Running Man' Members?
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo Hid the Fact that Her Parents Were Super-Rich from 'Running Man' Members?

Published 2023.07.17 11:30 Updated 2023.07.17 11:31 View Count
[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo Hid the Fact that Her Parents Were Super-Rich from Running Man Members?
It was just discovered that actress Song Ji-hyo has super-rich parents. 

On July 16 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', the members dressed themselves from different social classes of the Joseon Dynasty, where a social class system existed. 

After getting all dressed, they started discussing each other's backgrounds in real life. 

While doing so, Yang Se Chan commented in a loud voice, "Everyone except me here are from a rich family!", but Song Ji-hyo immediately denied his statement by saying, "No, my dad is no more than an office worker." 

Then, Ji Suk-jin blurted out some information about Song Ji-hyo's mother, "Her mom runs a big food and beverage business. I heard that she's currently in Haeundae, Busan, on her business trip." 

As if verifying this fact, Yu Jae Seok nodded and said, "Doesn't she own a kal-gulsu (noodle soup) place?", simply making sure the more detailed data on her mother was true.

Song Ji-hyo laughed and told Ji Suk-jin as well as Yu Jae Seok that everything they said about her mother was not false information. 
Running Man
After that, 'Running Man' members kept asking her whether her parents had this or that job/business; some were totally ridiculous. 

Song Ji-hyo hesitated to say it for a while, but soon decided to just let them know about it, "My parents actually have their own ferry business in Tongyoung." 

Upon hearing this, the members 'Running Man' gasped in shock and went, "For the last 13 years, this is my first time hearing this! I had no idea that they were owners of a ferry business!" 
Running Man
Ji Suk-jin especially could not stop going on about it, explaining that the ferries they own are worth multi-billion won.  

When asked if her parents own those ferries at their business, Song Ji-hyo said, "Yes, but it hasn't been that long since they launched the business." 

The members of 'Running Man' repeatedly went on about how Song Ji-hyo was from a super rich family, and accused her of concealing it from them for all these years. 

To this, Song Ji-hyo told why she had unintentionally been hiding it from them all this time, "Well, my parents are my parents, and I'm myself, you know. That's why I never really talked about their wealth." 
Running Man
(Credit= SBS Running Man) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.