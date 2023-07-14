[SBS Star] A Buddhist Monk Tells Why He Let Jo Kwon to Film in the Temple but Not JENNIE

이미지 확대하기

Jo Kwon of K-pop boy group 2AM and Kim Ho Young, a musical actor, went to a Buddhist temple and learned some unexpected information about JENNIE, a member of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK.On July 13, Jo Kwon uploaded the fifth episode of his YouTube show.He welcomed the day's guest, Kim Ho Young, who is as talkative and energetic as Jo Kwon is well known to be.The place they went was a Buddhist temple where a group of five monks holds variety of classes including meditation class.Jo Kwon and Kim Ho Young sat in silence for a 20-minute meditation class.Kim Ho Young immediately channeled his inner self, and Jo Kwon's eyes widened as he witnessed the rare sight of Kim Ho Young being so quiet and peaceful.After the class, they had a chat with one of the temple's monks over a cup of tea."Thank you for your time.", Kim Ho Young said to the monk, "You know what? I went to Dongguk University.", he added, highlighting that he attended a school that is fundamentally based on Buddhism where meditation is one of the required classes.The monk gave them a piece of advice for having a good meditation."Breathe in to center yourself in the present, and breathe out to release tension.", he stated.The monk then talked about another celebrity visitor who went there before them.He revealed that JENNIE of BLACKPINK had requested permission to shoot a vlog in the temple but was denied.Jo Kwon was thrilled that he was accepted when JENNIE was not.But soon, he wondered why the monk had allowed his YouTube show to film there when rejected JENNIE's request.Kim Ho Young asked the monk, "But why?""I worried our temple would become a mecca for her fans. If they come rushing in, it might defeat our purpose.", he said, explaining that he was concerned that appearing on JENNIE's vlog might lead to the commercialization of the religion.Then he added, "But Jo Kwon, you are not up to her level.", meaning that Jo Kwon was allowed to shoot the show in the temple because he is not as influential as JENNIE.Jo Kwon burst into laughter at the monk's brutally honest assessment.(Credit= 'Jo Kwon의 보권말권 (Jo Kwon's Watch or Not)' YouTube, 'jennierubyjane' Instagram)(SBS Star)