[SBS Star] "She Was Injured and…" MV Director Recounts WONYOUNG's Amazing Professionalism
[SBS Star] "She Was Injured and…" MV Director Recounts WONYOUNG's Amazing Professionalism

Published 2023.07.14 16:14
[SBS Star] "She Was Injured and…" MV Director Recounts WONYOUNGs Amazing Professionalism
K-pop girl group IVE member WONYOUNG risking injury during the making of the group's 'I AM' music video was just recently brought to light. 

Director Sam Son, the woman behind countless K-pop music videos, guested on MBC FM4U's radio show, 'GOT7 YOUNGJAE's Best Friend' on July 12.

She discussed her experiences with several different K-pop artists, including her first time working with the group IVE on the music video for their recent hit track, 'I AM'.

"You thanked the IVE members on your Instagram for following your directions well, and you singled out WONYOUNG as the one who left you in awe. I'd like to know why.", YOUNGJAE asked the director.
WONYOUNG
Then, Sam Son revealed the story of WONYOUNG and her professionalism for the first time.

"I've never publicly mentioned this story. While performing dance moves for the video, WONYOUNG injured her arm on the site. She had to get seven stitches."

"Not any on-site experience has ever shocked me that much.", the director added, describing how serious the situation was.
 
There was still more to film, but Sam Son assumed that the filming would be over at that point.

However, WONYOUNG eventually returned with the stitches.

The director said, "She went to the emergency room two days in a row for stitches, and came right back, going through every scene there was left."
WONYOUNG
"I thought WONYOUNG was amazing. She didn't show any signs of distress, but it must have been difficult for her. Heck, it would have been difficult for me not to make a fuss about it if I were her age and had suffered such an injury."

The director recalled the star's extraordinary degree of professionalism, even at the young age of 18.

"There are several parts in the 'I AM' music video where the members perform choreography that requires them to extend their arms.", Sam Son Said.
WONYOUNG
"I was monitoring the video on site and my arm hurt just by watching WONYOUNG doing the moves. Seeing her give such a powerful performance despite her injury broke my heart."

"She turned into a seasoned pro the moment the cameras started rolling. WONYOUNG didn't express her pain at all and instead thoroughly monitored the video. That impression of her stayed with me after the filming wrapped.", stated the director.

"Many of the fan-favorite parts of the 'I AM' music video wouldn't have existed if WONYOUNG hadn't 'powered through' after being injured.", she commented.
WONYOUNG
(Credit= 'Mhz 므흐즈' 'starship TV' YouTube, 'samsonii' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
