뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] '4-Year Secret Couple' Ex MBLAQ Thunder ♥ Disbanded gugudan MIMI Announce Marriage
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] '4-Year Secret Couple' Ex MBLAQ Thunder ♥ Disbanded gugudan MIMI Announce Marriage

Published 2023.07.14 10:28 View Count
[SBS Star] 4-Year Secret Couple Ex MBLAQ Thunder ♥ Disbanded gugudan MIMI Announce Marriage
Thunder, formerly of K-pop boy group MBLAQ, and MIMI of disbanded girl group gugudan announced their marriage. 

On July 13, a preview of the next episode of KBS' television show 'Second House 2' was aired at the end of the show. 

In the preview, Thunder and MIMI joined the cast of 'Second House 2' together, and asked them how they concealed their relationship from the public and for some wise advice on the best ways to let the world know about their relationship. 

Thunder and MIMI were seen telling them, "It's been four years since we've been together, and we've been keeping that to ourselves the whole time." 
Thunder and MIMI
Thunder and MIMI
After the broadcast of the preview, Thunder took to his Instagram to a share photo of him kissing MIMI on the cheek. 

In the caption, Thunder wrote, "We happened to reveal our relationship through 'Second House'. At first, I was worried and scared, but I summoned up the courage for my love, whom I wish to spend the rest of my life with." 

He continued, "Every time I felt anxious, MIMI always remained calm next to me, warming my heart and protecting me. You're the reason why I live, MIMI. I love you, and thank you." 
Thunder and MIMI
MIMI also uploaded a post on her Instagram, starting off by saying, "Dear fans, I decided to write this as I believed the news may have surprised some of you." 

She went on, "He is someone that I want to be with as long as I live. Not only does he give me the energy to go through all the struggles in life, but he also makes me a better person every day." 

Lastly, she added, "It would be nice to receive blessings and love for the journey ahead of us."  
Thunder and MIMI
They then told the media that they were planning to hold a wedding ceremony in the second half of the year. 

(Credit= 'hiptriever' 'mimi01o1' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.