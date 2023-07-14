[SBS Star] '4-Year Secret Couple' Ex MBLAQ Thunder ♥ Disbanded gugudan MIMI Announce Marriage

이미지 확대하기

Thunder, formerly of K-pop boy group MBLAQ, and MIMI of disbanded girl group gugudan announced their marriage.On July 13, a preview of the next episode of KBS' television show 'Second House 2' was aired at the end of the show.In the preview, Thunder and MIMI joined the cast of 'Second House 2' together, and asked them how they concealed their relationship from the public and for some wise advice on the best ways to let the world know about their relationship.Thunder and MIMI were seen telling them, "It's been four years since we've been together, and we've been keeping that to ourselves the whole time."After the broadcast of the preview, Thunder took to his Instagram to a share photo of him kissing MIMI on the cheek.In the caption, Thunder wrote, "We happened to reveal our relationship through 'Second House'. At first, I was worried and scared, but I summoned up the courage for my love, whom I wish to spend the rest of my life with."He continued, "Every time I felt anxious, MIMI always remained calm next to me, warming my heart and protecting me. You're the reason why I live, MIMI. I love you, and thank you."MIMI also uploaded a post on her Instagram, starting off by saying, "Dear fans, I decided to write this as I believed the news may have surprised some of you."She went on, "He is someone that I want to be with as long as I live. Not only does he give me the energy to go through all the struggles in life, but he also makes me a better person every day."Lastly, she added, "It would be nice to receive blessings and love for the journey ahead of us."They then told the media that they were planning to hold a wedding ceremony in the second half of the year.(Credit= 'hiptriever' 'mimi01o1' Instagram)(SBS Star)