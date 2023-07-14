뉴스
[SBS Star] "I'm a Little Nervous!" Cha Eun-woo Performs on the Piano Once Played by Chopin
Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy group ASTRO played a piano that was once played by a great pianist, and he did an amazing job.

On July 13, Cha Eun-woo posted a video of him visiting Paris, France as an ambassador of a French high-end jewelry house based in the region.

"This is my first schedule in Paris, and I'm about to have dinner with the brand's CEO.", he said, wearing a sharp black suit.

As Cha Eun-woo made his way to the dining area, the beautiful garden stunned him.

"This place is so beautiful. It feels like a fairytale."

Then, Cha Eun-woo put a palm over his lips in shock as he saw a piano in the middle of the dining area.
Cha Eun-woo
There is a reason why the piano elicited such a response from Cha Eun-woo.

Cha Eun-woo is well known for his many talents, including his piano skills.

He occasionally shared videos of him playing the instrument via his social media account.

As he saw the piano in the garden, Cha Eun-woo jokingly asked, "You wouldn't make me play it here, right?", to one of his staff.

That day, Cha Eun-woo just snapped a photo in front of the piano.
Cha Eun-woo
Yet, later in the video, he revealed his piano performance to his subscribers.

The next day, he wore a white suit, garnering everyone's attention with his good looks.

"Today's schedule is in Vendôme. They'll show me the brand's history and how the jewelry pieces are made.", he explained.

Cha Eun-woo walked inside the brand's salon in Vendôme, France.

"Wow, this place looks phenomenal.", he expressed amazement at the beautiful interior of the place. 

The brand's personnel showed the K-pop star the room where the Polish pianist Frédérik Chopin wrote his last composition, Mazurka No.49 in F minor, op.68 no.4.
Cha Eun-woo
Cha Eun-woo was allowed to play the piano that Frédérik Chopin played during his time there.

The K-pop star was obviously anxious, but he bravely approached the piano and sat down in front of it.

Cha Eun-woo played Frédérik Chopin's Nocturne Op.9 No.2, and his beautiful performance earned a round of applause from the people in the room.
Cha Eun-woo
With a grin on his face, Cha Eun-woo exclaimed to the camera, "Wow! It made me so nervous."

He concluded the experience by commenting, "Chopin's pieces are so difficult."
Cha Eun-woo
(Credit= '차은우 CHAEUNWOO' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
