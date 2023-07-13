뉴스
[SBS Star] DARA Cries Her Eyes Out Upon Reading CL's Message Congratulating on Her Solo Debut
[SBS Star] DARA Cries Her Eyes Out Upon Reading CL's Message Congratulating on Her Solo Debut

Published 2023.07.13
[SBS Star] DARA Cries Her Eyes Out Upon Reading CL's Message Congratulating on Her Solo Debut
The leader of disbanded K-pop girl group 2NE1 CL shared warm words of support to the group's member DARA, making her all red-eyed. 

On July 12, DARA dropped her first solo mini album titled 'SANDARA PARK' that consists of five tracks. 

DARA has been in the K-pop industry since 2009, but this marked her first ever solo release; for DARA as well as her fans, her solo debut was definitely noteworthy.  

CL was one of those who was ecstatic about her big day, and shared her excited feelings through Instagram, also congratulating on her solo debut. 
CL and DARA
Along with lots of past photos of the two together, CL commented, "From the bottom of my heart, my best unnie Dal-ong (DARA's pet name), I congratulate you on the release of your debut solo album."

"As someone who has known you since like... 2004 or 2005, and the leader of 2NE1, I'm so proud of you for making choices for yourself and slowly building your own 'SANDARA PARK'." 

"You're probably feeling as if you're going through everything new, when you've actually experienced most of them in the past, but I wish you to savor each and every moment right now. I love you. From your best dongsaeng Chae-lin (CL's real name).", she said. 
CL and DARA
CL and DARA
After reading this post, DARA left a comment under it in tears, "What is this? Oh my...! You're making me feel an emotional rush the first thing in the morning. I can't stop crying! Make it stop, please! I've got a radio show and music show recording today. I can't go to them with my eyes swollen!"  

At the end of her last sentence here, she added a bunch of crying emojis. 

Then, DARA left another comment saying, "I prepared this album without the leader nor the group members. Seeing me struggle at times, you, our forever leader, was there to give me realistic advice as well as endless support. You've become such an awesome adult that I recently forgot that you were in fact dongsaeng (the younger one)." 

She added, "Thank you, and I love you. Welcome to 'SANDARA PARK'! (crying inside)" 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

CL(@chaelincl)님의 공유 게시물


4-member group 2NE1 (CL, DARA, Park Bom and Minzy) made debut in 2009; they disbanded in 2016 at the end of the contract with their management agency YG Entertainment.

(Credit= 'chaelincl' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
