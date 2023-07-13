뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] SE7EN Apologizes to GD·TAEYANG for Lecturing Them Not Knowing They Will Be This Big
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] SE7EN Apologizes to GD·TAEYANG for Lecturing Them Not Knowing They Will Be This Big

Published 2023.07.13 13:59 Updated 2023.07.13 14:00 View Count
[SBS Star] SE7EN Apologizes to GD·TAEYANG for Lecturing Them Not Knowing They Will Be This Big
K-pop artist SE7EN expressed regret for previously lecturing G-DRAGON and TAEYANG of K-pop boy group BIGBANG harshly. 

On July 12 episode of MBC's television show 'Radio Star', SE7EN joined as a guest. 

During the conversation with the hosts, SE7EN mentioned the time when he was at YG Entertainment with G-DRAGON and TAEYANG. 

SE7EN said, "I've known G-DRAGON and TAEYANG ever since they were elementary school students. I made debut before them, at the age of 20. I frequently offered guidance on their singing and dancing because I wanted them to succeed in the business.", then laughingly added, "Little did I know they were going to be this successful then." 

He continued, "I had completely failed to foresee their great success. Now that they've become so big, I'm having regrets. I think to myself every now and then, 'Was I too harsh to them at that time?'" 
Radio Star
After that, SE7EN specifically talked about him "giving them lessons" on BIGBANG's documentary, which depicted their journey to debut. 

Sighing, the K-pop artist commented, "I remember telling TAEYANG, 'Don't make that sort of face when you sing. Nobody is going to like you making that face.' To G-DRAGON, I said, 'If you keep going like how you're doing things now, you'll end up struggling in the future.' All I wanted was to give them useful advice, but looking back, I'm kind of embarrassed." 

He added with an awkward smile, "After their success, their fans captured those parts from BIGBANG's documentary where I tell them off, and turned them into memes."

Then, SE7EN laughed hard and shared his sincere apology to G-DRAGON and TAEYANG, "I was just full of myself then. I was too young, you know. I'm so sorry for treating you like that in the past. Sorry!" 
Radio Star
Radio Star
SE7EN, G-DRAGON and TAEYANG are good friends now; TAEYANG even sang at SE7EN and actress Lee Da-hae's wedding ceremony in May. 

(Credit= MBC Radio Star) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.