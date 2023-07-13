[SBS Star] SE7EN Apologizes to GD·TAEYANG for Lecturing Them Not Knowing They Will Be This Big

이미지 확대하기

K-pop artist SE7EN expressed regret for previously lecturing G-DRAGON and TAEYANG of K-pop boy group BIGBANG harshly.On July 12 episode of MBC's television show 'Radio Star', SE7EN joined as a guest.During the conversation with the hosts, SE7EN mentioned the time when he was at YG Entertainment with G-DRAGON and TAEYANG.SE7EN said, "I've known G-DRAGON and TAEYANG ever since they were elementary school students. I made debut before them, at the age of 20. I frequently offered guidance on their singing and dancing because I wanted them to succeed in the business.", then laughingly added, "Little did I know they were going to be this successful then."He continued, "I had completely failed to foresee their great success. Now that they've become so big, I'm having regrets. I think to myself every now and then, 'Was I too harsh to them at that time?'"After that, SE7EN specifically talked about him "giving them lessons" on BIGBANG's documentary, which depicted their journey to debut.Sighing, the K-pop artist commented, "I remember telling TAEYANG, 'Don't make that sort of face when you sing. Nobody is going to like you making that face.' To G-DRAGON, I said, 'If you keep going like how you're doing things now, you'll end up struggling in the future.' All I wanted was to give them useful advice, but looking back, I'm kind of embarrassed."He added with an awkward smile, "After their success, their fans captured those parts from BIGBANG's documentary where I tell them off, and turned them into memes."Then, SE7EN laughed hard and shared his sincere apology to G-DRAGON and TAEYANG, "I was just full of myself then. I was too young, you know. I'm so sorry for treating you like that in the past. Sorry!"SE7EN, G-DRAGON and TAEYANG are good friends now; TAEYANG even sang at SE7EN and actress Lee Da-hae's wedding ceremony in May.(Credit= MBC Radio Star)(SBS Star)