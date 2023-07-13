[SBS Star] Lee Kyu-han & Brave Girls YUJEONG Are Reportedly Dating Each Other

이미지 확대하기

Actor Lee Kyu-han and YUJEONG of K-pop girl group Brave Girls are reportedly in a relationship.An exclusive report on Lee Kyu-han and YUJEONG was published by media outlet Sports Chosun in the morning of July 13.According to the report, Lee Kyu-han and YUJEONG started dating after becoming close through a show they appeared in together.In February, Lee Kyu-han and YUJEONG were cast in KBS' special television show 'MBTI Trip'.They said to have drawn to each other while filming the show, and kept in touch even after the show had ended.The two stars recently grew closer after spending some time getting to know one another.At that time when Lee Kyu-han and YUJEONG first met on the show, they were seen awkwardly exchanging "hi".YUJEONG shyly told him, "I've seen you on 'My Lovely Sam Soon' (2005).", referring to one of his early works.Lee Kyu-han laughed and commented, "That's a project that I completed such a long time ago. The fact that you bring up that particular project is funny because I was involved in so many others after that."It is assumed that it has only been about one to two months since their romance began.Previously in May, YUJEONG guested on entertainer Tak Jae Hoon's YouTube show.During the show, she said, "I don't have a boyfriend. I broke up with him.", then shared a type of guys she is attracted to, "I love guys who are kind of big. I also tend to look at how their hands look like."Lee Kyu-han is 10 years older than YUJEONG; he is 42 years old, and YUJEONG 32, but it seemed like age did not get in the way of their relationship.Both of their agencies responded to this report by saying, "We're currently verifying the facts."(Credit= Blade Entertainment, KBS MBTI Trip, 'braveg_yj' Instagram)(SBS Star)