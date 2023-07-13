[SBS Star] "I'm Too Old?" '27' Kwon Eun Bi Gets Furious Over Negative Comments about Her

이미지 확대하기

K-pop artist Kwon Eun Bi opened up about the negative attention she has received online.Kwon Eun Bi appeared as a guest in the July 11 episode of a YouTube show hosted by comedian Kim Kyoung-wook.The singer spoke out to the host about her worries over the public's interpretation of her words and actions in the media."I often crossed the line in my appearances as a YouTube or television show guest.", she admitted."But obviously, some of my statements were exaggerated to gain more attention for the sake of the show."She went on, "But the viewers think of me as either rude or weird after watching the show.", adding that the misconceptions hurt her feelings a bit.The singer also claimed that her management company was not a fan of her appearances on the shows."My agency worried a lot at first, so they demanded extensive editing of my parts in the shows. But with time they come to terms with it.", she added.When she was asked whether any comments on social media had damaged her feelings recently, Kwon Eun Bi immediately came up with the answer.She said, "It was that I'm too old.".The singer, 27, furiously went, "What do they want me to do? How can I stop aging?"The host agreed, "Yes, it is a course of nature."Kwon Eun Bi tried to understand the motivations behind the harsh words toward her."Some people have seen me and got to love me when I was younger. I can see how they could miss the younger image of me."Kwon Eun Bi revealed that she has received a lot of negative comments about her age."But what do they want me to do when there's nothing I can do about it?", she added.The host was taken aback when Kwon Eun Bi brought up other mean comments, such as, "Lose the weight."She vented her frustration, "God, why are people keep saying things like that to me when I'm another person who deserves a normal life!""I try not to care but sometimes it gets me.", the singer admitted.(Credit= '빨리요' YouTube)(SBS Star)