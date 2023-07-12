[SBS Star] SULLYOON Shares Why She Chose to Join JYP Ent. When YG·SM Ent. Also Wanted Her

이미지 확대하기

K-pop girl group NMIXX's member SULLYOON shared why she decided to join JYP Entertainment when she also got into YG Entertainment and SM Entertainment.On July 11, SULLYOON appeared on singer Lee Mu Jin's YouTube show 'Leemujin Service'.During their conversation, Lee Mu Jin curiously asked SULLYOON how she came to enter the industry.With a shy smile, SULLYOON said, "I started training in my last year in middle school. It's kind of a long story, but you know schools would sometimes invite instructors outside the school for special classes, right? That day when JYP Entertainment asked me to come in for an audition, I had one of those classes."She explained what the special class had to do with her and JYP Entertainment, "The instructor who came to our school and one of JYP Entertainment's casting directors were friends. They happened to have dinner that day, and the instructor told the casting director about me when asked, 'Was there anybody 'okay' at schools that you recently went to teach?'"To Lee Mu Jin's question that followed her story, "At that point in your life though, was your dream anywhere near becoming a K-pop star?", SULLYOON said, "It was. It's always been my dream to become part of the K-pop world."Lee Mu Jin asked one more question, "Is it true that you got into all three major agencies―JYP Entertainment, YG Entertainment and SM Entertainment? It's something that I heard..."SULLYOON clarified that what he heard was not false information by telling him, "Yes, it's true."Her answer made him wonder a few things about her auditions, so he asked, "But those three agencies look for different things. They have very contrasting styles. How did you get all of them to like you? Did you participate in your auditions differently? Did you 'remake' yourself every time, or stick to your own style on each occasion?"SULLYOON's response was, "I was the same in all their auditions. I sang Ailee's 'Singing Got Better'.", then beautifully sang a little bit of the song for Lee Mu Jin, which made him repeatedly go, "Wow".As the last question on the subject, Lee Mu Jin asked, "What was your reason for choosing JYP Entertainment over the other two agencies?"SULLYOON laughed and stated, "Well, I'm a longtime TWICE fan. I've watched lots of their performance videos and stuff, so I just really wanted to join JYP Entertainment."Following 2-year intense training at JYP Entertainment, SULLYOON made debut as a member of NMIXX in February 2022.(Credit= 'KBS Kpop' YouTube)(SBS Star)