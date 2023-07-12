[SBS Star] Lee Dong Gun Says He Played a Divorced Character Based on Real-Life Experience

On July 12, Lee Dong Gun spoke with several news outlets about his most recent work, Netflix's drama 'Celebrity'.
The actor made a successful return with 'Celebrity' last June after a long hiatus that began in 2019.
First, he shared his thoughts on returning to the screen after a lengthy absence.
"I didn't get much break, actually. But since the filming and the post-production stage of 'Celebrity' took a long time, the viewers might have felt that I've been absent for a long time."
He resumed, "There was a lot of concern from people around me, They kept asking, 'Why aren't you filming something?'. I wasn't stressed about it since I had already finished shooting 'Celebrity' and was waiting for it to come out."
"I got extremely nervous in the final week leading up to the reveal of 'Celebrity'. I was probably anxious about it all along and didn't realize it until that point.", he explained.
"After attending the drama's production presentation, I got sick for two days. It could have been the flu, or it could have been the stress. I got pressured by wondering what people would think of me."
Lee Dong Gun portrayed 'Jin Tae-jeon', the wealthy and powerful lawyer and the CEO of a legal firm, 'Taekang'.
"He presents as a good husband and competent lawyer at first, but his true colors begin to show as he deals with some events. He's a sociopathic villain who can't stand to see his possessions getting out of his hands or his dignity getting scratched."
Then he jokingly added, "I'm a very calm person, the opposite of 'Jin Tae-jeon'."
Back in 2020, Lee Dong Gun and actress Cho Yoonhee got divorced, ending three years of marriage.
Some have wondered whether Lee Dong Gun hesitated to play 'Jin Tae-jeon', who gets divorced in the drama.
However, the actor claims he didn't second-guess himself for that reason.
"While I was playing the character, I tried to fully portray the life of 'Jin Tae-jeon' based on my experience.", he concluded.
