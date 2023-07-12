뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 'Father of 9-Month-Old Son' TVXQ! MAX Changmin Wants More Children?
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] 'Father of 9-Month-Old Son' TVXQ! MAX Changmin Wants More Children?

Published 2023.07.12 13:57 View Count
[SBS Star] Father of 9-Month-Old Son TVXQ! MAX Changmin Wants More Children?
MAX Changmin of K-pop boy due TVXQ! expressed his wish to add more members to his family in the future. 

On July 11 episode of KBS' reality show 'The Return of Superman', MAX Changmin joined actress So Yu Jin as a guest narrator. 

When MAX Changmin walked into the studio, So Yu Jin exclaimed, "Welcome! I can't believe you're here. You're a father now, aren't you?" 

Shyly, MAX Changmin replied, "I am, indeed. I feel like I'm at the place where I belong. I'll do my best today. I've always been a huge fan of 'The Return of Superman'. I used to watch it all the time." 

He continued, "The difference is though... Before, I used to just watch it because watching cute children made me smile, but I'm always getting this like, a stronger need to learn about parenting as I watch the show now. Oh, my favorite is Na-eun. I really love her. She's so adorable." 
The Return of Superman
On this day, MAX Changmin and So Yu Jin had to narrate a story of retired soccer player Park Joo-ho and his three children―Na-eun, Geon-hoo and Jin-woo's trip to Pyeongchang, Gangwon-do. 

When the family first arrived in Pyeongchang, everything seemed peaceful; in no time, Park Joo-ho was all over the place, trying to help and control his kids. 

Watching him drenched in sweat, MAX Changmin asked So Yu Jin, "So, is this what it's like to have three children?", as she raised three children herself. 

So Yu Jin nodded and replied, "Yep, this is exactly what happens with so many kids in the family. Each of them would call you once in every 25 seconds." 

MAX Changmin commented, envying her large family, "When I visited your home the other day, I was impressed. I honestly thought you were amazing. Whether your kids were by themselves or with your husband, they seemed so happy.", then shared that he felt that if a child was the only child, he/she would feel lonely. 

To this, So Yu Jin playfully stated, "Well, they probably behaved well and stuff because a good-looking uncle had come to see them.", making MAX Changmin burst out laughing. 
The Return of Superman
The Return of Superman
(Credit= KBS The Return of Superman)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.