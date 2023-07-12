[SBS Star] 'Father of 9-Month-Old Son' TVXQ! MAX Changmin Wants More Children?

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

MAX Changmin of K-pop boy due TVXQ! expressed his wish to add more members to his family in the future.On July 11 episode of KBS' reality show 'The Return of Superman', MAX Changmin joined actress So Yu Jin as a guest narrator.When MAX Changmin walked into the studio, So Yu Jin exclaimed, "Welcome! I can't believe you're here. You're a father now, aren't you?"Shyly, MAX Changmin replied, "I am, indeed. I feel like I'm at the place where I belong. I'll do my best today. I've always been a huge fan of 'The Return of Superman'. I used to watch it all the time."He continued, "The difference is though... Before, I used to just watch it because watching cute children made me smile, but I'm always getting this like, a stronger need to learn about parenting as I watch the show now. Oh, my favorite is Na-eun. I really love her. She's so adorable."On this day, MAX Changmin and So Yu Jin had to narrate a story of retired soccer player Park Joo-ho and his three children―Na-eun, Geon-hoo and Jin-woo's trip to Pyeongchang, Gangwon-do.When the family first arrived in Pyeongchang, everything seemed peaceful; in no time, Park Joo-ho was all over the place, trying to help and control his kids.Watching him drenched in sweat, MAX Changmin asked So Yu Jin, "So, is this what it's like to have three children?", as she raised three children herself.So Yu Jin nodded and replied, "Yep, this is exactly what happens with so many kids in the family. Each of them would call you once in every 25 seconds."MAX Changmin commented, envying her large family, "When I visited your home the other day, I was impressed. I honestly thought you were amazing. Whether your kids were by themselves or with your husband, they seemed so happy.", then shared that he felt that if a child was the only child, he/she would feel lonely.To this, So Yu Jin playfully stated, "Well, they probably behaved well and stuff because a good-looking uncle had come to see them.", making MAX Changmin burst out laughing.(Credit= KBS The Return of Superman)(SBS Star)