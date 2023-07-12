[SBS Star] Oh Jeong-tae Recalls Being Hailed as a Hero for Saving Taeyeon from Unknown Man

이미지 확대하기

Comedian Oh Jeong-tae thought back to the time he was suddenly hailed as a hero.Oh Jeong-tae appeared on the July 11 episode of SBS' television show 'Dolsing Four Men' and talked about some memorable moments in his career.He began by telling the other guests how he stumbled into comedy."I've never had an audition; I was discovered on the street."Oh Jeong-tae said he ran into a producer while hanging out with his friend near the head quarters of MBC, the broadcaster."He was looking for a comedian who could 'make people laugh only with their face', and he found me.", he said."Stuff like that always seems to happen to me. Once, I was praised as a national hero for saving a Girls' Generation member when it wasn't me who actually saved her."The comedian then began to recount the incident."I hosted an event and Girls' Generation arrived to perform. Then, in the middle of their performance, an unidentified man walked up to the stage and dragged off Taeyeon, one of the members. Without giving it much thought, I reached out and grabbed Taeyeon's wrist to help her."A member of the audience took the footage of the crisis and shared it online, and it subsequently went viral."The guards were the ones who subdued the man, but I was the only one shown on the video. 'Oh Jeong-tae', along with 'national hero' and 'Taeyeon', topped the list of trending topics on the internet. Even on a billboard in Shinjuku, Japan, I was hailed as a Korean national hero.", Oh Jeong-tae said.In April of 2011, an unidentified man broke onto the stage while Girls' Generation was performing their song 'Run Devil Run'.Taeyeon was being pulled along by the man and another member, Sunny, saw what was happening and held onto Taeyeon's hand.Oh Jeong-tae, who had been waiting backstage, stepped forward to lend a hand.The Girls' Generation manager and the guards then sprang into action to protect her.Time after time, Oh Jeong-tae kept mentioning that he was not the one who had rescued Taeyeon.However, users on the internet took a different take, saying things like, "The manager and the guards indeed did the vital job, but Oh Jeong-tae acted quickly to save her.", complimenting the comedian.(Credit= SBS Dolsing Four Men, 'mywaycsh1' 'SBS Entertainment' YouTube)(SBS star)