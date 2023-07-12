뉴스
[SBS Star] 'Squid Game 2' Makers Apologize over a Controversy Surrounding Their Filming
Published 2023.07.12 11:11 View Count
The creators of the upcoming series 'Squid Game 2' have issued an apology following a controversy surrounding the most recent filming of their series at Incheon International Airport.

On July 11, an anonymous user on the Internet made a complaint regarding their encounter with a 'Squid Game 2' staff the previous day. 

This person claimed that while 'Squid Game 2' was being filmed at Incheon International Airport, a member of 'Squid Game 2' team aggressively prevented individuals from using a public escalator. 

Instead of explaining the situation or politely urging them to take the elevator instead, the staff member irritably ordered them to "go back" in a demanding tone.
Squid Game
Later that day, the makers of 'Squid Game 2' apologized for the incident amid mounting anger over the post. 

In the statement, it was stated, "We read the online post about a citizen experiencing discomfort during shooting for the second season of 'Squid Game' at Incheon International Airport on July 10. While we made every effort to fully inform the public about the on-site situation during the shoot, we apologize for the fact that we made some uncomfortable." 

The 'Squid Game 2' crew went on, "We sincerely thank everyone who understood our situation during the shoot, and we will be even more careful during filming in the future." 
Squid Game
Directed and written by Hwang Dong-hyuk, 'Squid Game' is about 456 cash-strapped people competing in children's games to win a ton of cash after accepting a strange invitation. 

In 2022, 'Squid Game' earned a total of 14 nominations at the American major awards ceremony 'Emmy Awards', the most ever for a non-English-language show. 

In the Creative Arts Primetime Emmy Awards, the series won four awards in total, including 'Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series' to Hwang Dong-hyuk, 'Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series' to actor Lee Jung Jae, 'Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series' to Jung Hoyeon and 'Creative Arts Primetime Emmy Award' to actress Lee You Mi. 

The second season of this 2021 globally-successful Netflix's series 'Squid Game' is currently in production, and is planned to be unveiled next year. 
Squid Game
(Credit= Netflix Korea)

(SBS Star) 
