[SBS Star] VIDEO: U.S. Fans Are Already Camping Out to See JUNGKOOK's Solo Stage on Friday

the line for Jungkook’s concert series has started. there has to be AT LEAST 50 people here (that are present) in line at central park pic.twitter.com/yuHc3iDEVa — maria⁷ IS SEEING JUNGKOOK (@J00NSBFF) July 10, 2023

Fans are already camping out to see K-pop boy group BTS' member JUNGKOOK this Friday.On July 7, ABC's popular morning show 'Good Morning America' made an announcement that excited ARMY (BTS' fandom).They announced that their annual 'Summer Concert Series' was to begin on July 14, with the first artist being JUNGKOOK.This year's 'Summer Concert Series' is said to be taking place at New Yorkers' beloved park―Central Park.JUNGKOOK has previously participated in 'Summer Concert Series' with his group members in 2019, but has never taken part in the event as a soloist before.July 14 marks the date that JUNGKOOK plans to drop his first solo single 'Seven', so it is guessed that he will perform his highly-anticipated new solo song.Despite that there were still four more days until the day of JUNGKOOK's performance, an unbelievable number of ARMY have gathered in Central Park from yesterday.In Central Park, they have already started lining up for his performance.According to one ARMY in New York City, the United States, at least 50 fans were in line.They seemed to have gotten everything ready, from mats and sleeping bags to foods and drinks, for their time there until Friday.It was probably to get the best view of JUNGKOOK in the first few front rows in the audience, and to make sure they secured their seats.Because of how difficult it is, waiting for his performance for four full days is something that not all ARMY can do; their willingness to wait days definitely proved how devoted ARMY they are.Many are worried about their health and safety though, as it is a strenuous thing for anyone to camp out like that for as long as four days, and Central Park is not considered very safe in the nighttime.However, it is expected more and more ARMY will join this wait within the week.(Credit= Online Community, 'goodmorningamerica' Instagram, Big Hit Music)(SBS Star)