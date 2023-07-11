뉴스
[SBS Star] Han Hye Jin Recalls Male Celebrity Hitting On Her While She Was in Her Bikini
Published 2023.07.11
Model Han Hye Jin recalled a male celebrity hitting on her through his manager while she was by a hotel swimming pool, tanning with a bikini on. 

On July 7, Han Hye Jin uploaded a new video on her YouTube channel. 

At the beginning of the video, Han Hye Jin was seen going on an extreme diet ahead of shooting for a commercial; even after a strenuous workout, she only had a drop of water. 

On her way to Busan, where the shooting was taking place, she had a bowl of chicken salad for lunch in her van, which she explained was the first meal in 19 hours since her last salad. 
Han Hye Jin
Han Hye Jin
The chicken salad obviously was not filling enough, and Han Hye Jin distracted herself from thinking about food by talking about her memorable time in Busan in the past. 

In particular, the model spoke about the time when she went to Busan with her close model friend Kim Won-kyung. 

Han Hye Jin said, "This was a long, long time ago. I think I was like 23 then. At that time, we were in Busan for a hair show, so we had bleached our hair. With our hair like that, we went to a pool in our hotel. I lied on the tanning chair, wearing a pair of sunglasses and bikini, just enjoying the sun." 

She continued, "A little while later, one guy came up to me and asked if I was from Busan. I knew that he was the manager of this male celebrity who was staying in the same hotel as us. I told him, 'I'm not from here. Why?' The guy asked, 'Do you have any plans for tonight?' To this, I flatly told him, 'I'm going back to Seoul tonight.' Guys, I rejected the male celebrity!" 

"Later that day, I kept bumping into the male celebrity at different spots around the hotel. Every time we ran into each other, I could feel myself turning red. It was so embarrassing!", she added. 

Then, Han Hye Jin whispered to her staff members, "I'll tell you who the celebrity was as soon as we're done recording for the day.", making everyone wonder who the guy was.  
 

(Credit= '한혜진 Han Hye Jin' YouTube, Esteem Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
