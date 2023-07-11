뉴스
[SBS Star] Music Show Apologizes for Multiple Incidents During the Pre-Recording of NMIXX Stage
Published 2023.07.11 15:44
JTBC clarified the incident that occurred during the stage pre-recording of K-pop girl group NMIXX for JTBC's music show 'K-909'.

On July 10, NMIXX fans who attended the pre-recording of the group's stage in 'K-909' flooded the internet with negative reviews about the show, raising safety concerns.
 
They claimed that fire broke out during NMIXX's 'Party O'Clock' stage, forcing the group to stop performing.

"When people were relieved to find out that the fire injured no one, one of the audience collapsed.", tweeted an online user who claims to have been at the set that day.

The person said that just as the nightmare seemed to be over, a filming drone struck KYUJIN, one of the NMIXX members, in the head.
NMIXX
Some also claimed that the show's staff did not allow audience members to leave the set, although they later apologized.

As the criticism over 'K-909' spread across the internet, JTBC clarified the situation and apologized.

"We are sorry for the incidents that occurred during the recording of the stage.", they said.

"Parts of the pink muhly grass in the flowerpot on the transitioning set caught fire. We handled the situation by removing the performers from the stage, stopping the fire with a fire extinguisher, and ventilating the set."
NMIXX
The broadcaster also disclosed that some of the audience were having hard times after the incident, so they assisted them in getting out of the set.

"Yet, one person wanted to return to the studio to continue watching the performance. So the staff allowed them back in and made them sit down and watch."

"We asked if anyone wanted to leave but no one said so.", they added.

On the 'filming drone struck KYUJIN in the head' claim, the broadcaster explained: "The drone lightly touched KYUJIN's head; we immediately stopped it and checked if KYUJIN was okay."
NMIXX
JTBC stated that the recording had resumed as both the member and the group's agency were okay with it.

"We rank the safety of the artists and the audience above all else. We will make sure to continue thoroughly checking people's safety."

(Credit= 'kaekae0825' Twitter, JYP Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
