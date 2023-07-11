[SBS Star] Choo Sung Hoon Says Men Should Pick Up the Bill on a Date & It Sparks Online Debate

이미지 확대하기

Korean-Japanese MMA fighter Choo Sung Hoon has sparked debate over who should pay on dates.On the July 9th episode of KBS' television show 'Boss in the Mirror', Choo Sung Hoon and other guests discussed who should pay for a meal when a man and woman go on their first date.Choo Sung Hoon voiced his opinion by stating that he never had a woman pay for a meal on a date."Of course, men should cover all the bills. That is how I was raised. When a man goes on a date, he pays for everything, and that's the end of the discussion. I've never asked a woman to pay."His statement immediately became a heated issue in online communities.Some agreed with Choo Sung Hoon's opinion that men should not expect women to pay their share of the bills while on a date: "Letting women pay was used to be considered disgraceful.", "He is right. In the past, they taught men to pay the bill while on a date.", "When men were the majority of the economically active population, women did not pay for dinner."Others disagreed with Choo Sung Hoon's comment, arguing that there are no rules dictating which gender should pay the bills and that it is up to the individuals: "Women do pay when they want to pay.", "Women are working, too."There were many diverse points of view, but the general conclusion was that splitting the bill on the first date should not be a battle of the sexes.People who hold this view claim we should understand all sides of opinions in light of the individual's circumstances; as numerous factors, including generation, dating style, and a shift in traditional values, affect people's perspectives."It is more of a difference in dating style rather than the matter of sexes.", several said, "People today pay when they want to pay, regardless of gender.", "Traditional values are changing and one can't force their opinion on another."After Choo Sung Hoon's comment, one of the guests, Sung Ji-in, the owner of a marriage and matchmaking business, replied."I don't believe whether women or men pay matters. I just don't think that 'splitting' is necessary."(Credit= KBS Boss in the Mirror, 'akiyamachoo' Instagram)(SBS Star)