뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Choo Sung Hoon Says Men Should Pick Up the Bill on a Date & It Sparks Online Debate
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Choo Sung Hoon Says Men Should Pick Up the Bill on a Date & It Sparks Online Debate

Published 2023.07.11 13:32 View Count
[SBS Star] Choo Sung Hoon Says Men Should Pick Up the Bill on a Date & It Sparks Online Debate
Korean-Japanese MMA fighter Choo Sung Hoon has sparked debate over who should pay on dates.

On the July 9th episode of KBS' television show 'Boss in the Mirror', Choo Sung Hoon and other guests discussed who should pay for a meal when a man and woman go on their first date.

Choo Sung Hoon voiced his opinion by stating that he never had a woman pay for a meal on a date.

"Of course, men should cover all the bills. That is how I was raised. When a man goes on a date, he pays for everything, and that's the end of the discussion. I've never asked a woman to pay."
Choo Sung Hoon
His statement immediately became a heated issue in online communities.

Some agreed with Choo Sung Hoon's opinion that men should not expect women to pay their share of the bills while on a date: "Letting women pay was used to be considered disgraceful.", "He is right. In the past, they taught men to pay the bill while on a date.", "When men were the majority of the economically active population, women did not pay for dinner."

Others disagreed with Choo Sung Hoon's comment, arguing that there are no rules dictating which gender should pay the bills and that it is up to the individuals: "Women do pay when they want to pay.", "Women are working, too."
Choo Sung Hoon
There were many diverse points of view, but the general conclusion was that splitting the bill on the first date should not be a battle of the sexes.

People who hold this view claim we should understand all sides of opinions in light of the individual's circumstances; as numerous factors, including generation, dating style, and a shift in traditional values, affect people's perspectives.

"It is more of a difference in dating style rather than the matter of sexes.", several said, "People today pay when they want to pay, regardless of gender.", "Traditional values are changing and one can't force their opinion on another."

After Choo Sung Hoon's comment, one of the guests, Sung Ji-in, the owner of a marriage and matchmaking business, replied.

"I don't believe whether women or men pay matters. I just don't think that 'splitting' is necessary."
Choo Sung Hoon
(Credit= KBS Boss in the Mirror, 'akiyamachoo' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
  • 기사배열책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 신승이
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.