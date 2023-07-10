뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] THE BOYZ NEW Hammered for His 'Bad' Attitude at a Fan Video Calling Event
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] THE BOYZ NEW Hammered for His 'Bad' Attitude at a Fan Video Calling Event

Published 2023.07.10 16:15 View Count
[SBS Star] THE BOYZ NEW Hammered for His Bad Attitude at a Fan Video Calling Event
NEW of K-pop boy group THE BOYZ is receiving tons of criticism for his 'bad' attitude at a fan video calling event. 

Recently, THE BOYZ held a fan video calling event for those who won tickets to the event through the purchase of their most recent album 'Delicious'; fans were given 15 seconds to talk to each member of THE BOYZ. 

In the recorded video call with NEW that one Japanese fan uploaded online, the fan asked NEW, "Oppa, please show me some aegyo (a cute display of affection often expressed through a cute voice, facial expressions and gestures)."

Immediately, NEW shook his head in the negative and told her, "No, there's none to show." 

The fan, sounding sad and upset, tried to convince him to show her aegyo two more times after that, but he returned it with the exact same words, even more flatly each time. 

Their call unfortunately ended without her getting anything from him until the end. 
 
Since they could only talk to each other for 15 seconds, it was inevitable for fans to center their calls around missions like showing aegyo or asking them to say something to them rather than having a real conversation together.  

A great number of K-pop fans like seeing aegyo of their favorite K-pop stars, but there is no such rule that NEW had to do so when she requested it. 

But considering she spent millions of won just to speak to him for 15 seconds, and it is part of his job to communicate well with fans, his attitude at the fan signing event is being criticized at the moment. 

It was because all the other members of THE BOYZ brightly-smiled for fans and showed them aegyo on the same day as well. 
THE BOYZ
THE BOYZ
In fact, this is not the first time NEW disappointed their fans. 

In an interview with one fashion magazine last year, the members of THE BOYZ were asked, "What do you think is the secret to the group's continuous growth?" 

Another THE BOYZ member JUHAKNYEON answered, "I would say 99 percent of it is all thanks to THE B (the name of THE BOYZ' fandom), and about 1 percent of it is due to the effort that we put into our work." 

The response from NEW was complete different, "Well, I don't think that way. I believe our continuous growth is the result of our hard work, 100 percent. I mean every bit of that. We've worked so much up to now. We use hours and hours of our day practicing." 

Back then, his interview hurt some THE B; some even left the fandom after the release of the interview. 
THE BOYZ
Regarding the way he behaved at the recent fan video calling event, his agency has not made any comment yet. 

(Credi= Online Community, IST Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
  • 기사배열책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 신승이
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.