[SBS Star] Hwa Sa Reported to Police for Alleged Public Indecency

A complaint has been filed against Hwa Sa of K-pop girl group MAMAMOO for public indecency.On July 10, the Seoul Seongdong Police Station stated that the Student-Parent's Rights Protection Union had filed a complaint against Hwa Sa for public indecency and that they are investigating the case.Last May, the singer performed at Sungkyunkwan University's annual festival for an episode of tvN's television show 'Dancing Queens on the Road'.Hwa Sa's stage performance of one of the songs, 'Don't' has ignited a heated debate.The singer crouched down, spread her legs, licked her fingers, and brushed her private part while performing the song.Her performance attracted a great deal of attention after footage of it went viral on the internet, becoming a topic of discussion.Some internet users criticized Hwa Sa's performance for being provocative.Others had no issue with her expressing sexuality on the stage, pointing out that the performance was for adults only since it was part of a university event.Hwa Sa's problematic action was cut out of the show's broadcast episode and the negative comments about her continued to pile up, but she appeared unconcerned.On May 22 during MAMAMOO's concert in the United States, she raised her top and exposed her underwear on stage.Meanwhile, some people went beyond leaving negative comments.A news outlet Chosun Ilbo reported that the Student-Parent's Rights Protection Union filed a complaint against Hwa Sa for public indecency.The group claimed that Hwa Sa's May 12th performance of 'Don't' has caused "discomfort" to those who observed her performance."Hwa Sa's action suggested a perverted sexual behavior, bringing shame to the public.", they stated in the filed complaint, adding, "Her sexual gesture did not fit the rest of the choreography; thus, it cannot be interpreted as a form of art."A police representative said of the case that they are planning to call in Hwa Sa for an investigation if necessary, after reviewing the case.Hwa Sa's agency, P NATION, has claimed that they are internally checking into the facts surrounding the issue.(Credit= 'z a m', 'tvN' YouTube, 'mariahwasa' Instagram, 'jeongieluvz' Twitter)(SBS Star)