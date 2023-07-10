뉴스
[SBS Star] Hwang Kwang Hee Once Received a Hat from G-DRAGON that Was Surprisingly Out of Fashion?
Hwang Kwang Hee of K-pop boy group ZE:A talked about the time when he thought he received an unfashionable hat from G-DRAGON of another boy group BIGBANG. 

On July 9, Hwang Kwang Hee apologized to G-DRAGON through his show 'I Am the Boss'. 

During the talk on this day, Hwang Kwang Hee spoke about the past when he was really into everything G-DRAGON wore. 

Hwang Hwang Hee said, "It was that time when everybody thought G-DRAGON was so fashionable, and bought all the outfits and accessories he was spotted with. And obviously, as someone who loves G-DRAGON, I was one of them. It was always me first, then Cho Se-ho buying his stuff." 

He went on, "When I was closer to Ji-yong (G-DRAGON's real name), he told me he was going to Paris Fashion Week one day. He came back with a gift for me, which was a hat. Back then, a fedora was a thing. But he bought this soft cotton hat with no brim." 

With an awkward smile, he commented, "I don't know what I expected him to bring me, but I think I expected him to get me something cool and trendy that is from a high-end store. I was kind of disappointed, and I ended up putting it away in the corner of my wardrobe only a few times after use." 
Hwang Kwang Hee
Hwang Kwang Hee
But what he considered an outdated-looking hat turned out to be in fashion about a year later, Hwang Kwang Hee explained. 

Hwang Kwang Hee stated, "The same style of hat was everywhere on various designer brand store displays about a year later. I was like, 'What...?!' So, G-DRAGON was basically just ahead of everyone in trend, but I didn't know that!" 

Then, he recorded a video message to G-DRAGON, saying, "Hey, Ji-yong. I'm so sorry I didn't know that at that time. I only liked things that were in fashion. I had no idea you went ahead for me. I'm sorry!" 
Hwang Kwang Hee
The two stars became close after appearing in another MBC's television show 'Infinite Challenge' together in 2015; they are not the closest friends, but have remained friends ever since then. 

(Credit= 'prince_kwanghee' Instagram, KBS I Am the Boss) 

(SBS Star) 
