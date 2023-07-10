[SBS Star] "She Has Attractive Smile" JUNHO Describes His Co-Starring Experience with Yoona

이미지 확대하기

Actor/member of K-pop boy group 2PM JUNHO discussed his co-starring experience with Yoona, actress/K-pop girl group Girls' Generation member.On July 7, JUNHO guested on JTBC's news show 'JTBC Newsroom' to talk about JTBC's drama 'King the Land', his most recent work.'King the Land' depicts the romance between 'Goo Won' (JUNHO) and 'Cheon Sa-rang' (Yoona), the luxury hotel conglomerate's heir who despises phony smiles and a 'smile queen' hotel worker.JUNHO stated his nervousness about appearing on a news broadcast for the first time.The actor talked about his role as 'Goo Won', an icy-cold man who gradually melts down as he opens his heart to love."Holding laughter was the most difficult part. When I was playing 'Goo Won', who despises smiling, I had to put on my full-on fierce-looking face. But I couldn't help but bust out laughing everytime I got a cut since everyone on the site was so joyful and hilarious. We were laughing the entire time we were filming."Yoona and JUNHO have known each other for a while since they both are members of second-generation K-pop groups.About working with Yoona, JUNHO said he had been wondering what it would be like to co-star with her."When we finally got to act together in 'King the Land', our pre-existing closeness really helped. Meanwhile, it was our first time meeting as actors, so we got to experience each other's new professional side."JUNHO and Yoona's on-screen romance was so convincing that it sparked relationship rumors.The anchor questioned, "Has the thought of falling in love with a woman like 'Cheon Sa-rang' ever crossed your mind?""It's hard not to when I'm filming and immersed in the part.", JUNHO answered.He resumed, "To 'Goo Won', her every smile is another key that unlocks my heart. Yoona has an attractive smile in real life, so I believe our characters' dynamics were well portrayed in the drama."The actor stated that the relationship between 'Goo Won' and 'Cheon Sa-rang' will be quickly developed in the latter episodes of 'King the Land', adding that there will be "some advance in their romance"."If you are a fan of the couple, you'll enjoy the coming part of the drama.", he added."Are you and 'Goo Won' alike when in love? 'Goo Won' gets all awkward in front of 'Cheon Sa-rang', trying to conceal his feelings for her. My image of you in love is like you saying to the girl, 'Let's go to my house'.", the anchor questioned, referring to a line from 2PM's hit track, 'My House'.The 2PM member broke out laughing and said, "Wow, I don't think I'd be able to casually say 'let's go to my house'. Maybe I'll just invite the person to dinner."(Credit= 'JTBC News' 'JTBC Drama' YouTube)(SBS Star)