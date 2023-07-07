[SBS Star] Son Dong Woon Apologizes About Announcing Marriage as Fans Will Not Stop Fuming

이미지 확대하기

Son Dong Woon of K-pop boy group Highlight went live to apologize to fans about making a sudden marriage announcement.On July 6, Son Dong Woon addressed last week's unexpected marriage announcement via Instagram live.When the live began, Son Dong Woon was spotted staring at the camera, looking all down and apologetic.Back on June 27, Son Dong Woon took to Instagram to tell fans about his upcoming wedding in September.In his handwritten letter, Son Dong Woon wrote, "I'm fully aware that this may surprise and upset you, but I wanted to tell you the news myself before you hear it from anybody else.", carefully adding, "I met a great woman who understands me, and our times together made me want to spend the rest of my life with her. I'm getting married in September. The wedding would be held privately, as she isn't someone who works in this industry."Son Dong Woon certainly received a lot of congratulatory messages from fans across the globe, but he also received resentful messages from other fans.Each of them had their own reason for giving him all the hate in the world; some claimed that he was dragging the group down to the bottom when they were successfully going up, some angrily asked why he had to get married when his wife-to-be is not even pregnant, some argued that his letter was simply filled with fake apologies and so on.The facial expression he showed during the live seemed to indicate that Son Dong Woon knew what words were being said about his marriage announcement.With no smile, Son Dong Woon shared how nervous he felt and gulped down a bottle of water before he spoke.When he was ready for a talk, Son Dong Woon said, "I'm sorry for coming to you so late. I should have come sooner, knowing how upset some of you are. For the past week, you might not have eaten or slept properly. I know, and I'm sorry."After a long pause, he continued, "I feel like I've given a difficult time to the agency staff as well as my group members. I feel terrible about that. But please know that I'll do the best I can so that I don't ever let you down. I want us to last long, and I'm not going to jeopardize our relationship by doing anything that will distance us. I promise."Wrapping up the 15-minute live, the K-pop star commented, "Next time, I'll return with something more cheerful. Be well. See you."(Credit= 'highlight_dnpn' Instagram)(SBS Star)