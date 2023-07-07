뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Son Dong Woon Apologizes About Announcing Marriage as Fans Will Not Stop Fuming
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Son Dong Woon Apologizes About Announcing Marriage as Fans Will Not Stop Fuming

Published 2023.07.07 18:31 Updated 2023.07.07 18:39 View Count
[SBS Star] Son Dong Woon Apologizes About Announcing Marriage as Fans Will Not Stop Fuming
Son Dong Woon of K-pop boy group Highlight went live to apologize to fans about making a sudden marriage announcement. 

On July 6, Son Dong Woon addressed last week's unexpected marriage announcement via Instagram live. 

When the live began, Son Dong Woon was spotted staring at the camera, looking all down and apologetic. 
Son Dong Woon
Back on June 27, Son Dong Woon took to Instagram to tell fans about his upcoming wedding in September. 

In his handwritten letter, Son Dong Woon wrote, "I'm fully aware that this may surprise and upset you, but I wanted to tell you the news myself before you hear it from anybody else.", carefully adding, "I met a great woman who understands me, and our times together made me want to spend the rest of my life with her. I'm getting married in September. The wedding would be held privately, as she isn't someone who works in this industry." 

Son Dong Woon certainly received a lot of congratulatory messages from fans across the globe, but he also received resentful messages from other fans. 

Each of them had their own reason for giving him all the hate in the world; some claimed that he was dragging the group down to the bottom when they were successfully going up, some angrily asked why he had to get married when his wife-to-be is not even pregnant, some argued that his letter was simply filled with fake apologies and so on. 
Son Dong Woon
The facial expression he showed during the live seemed to indicate that Son Dong Woon knew what words were being said about his marriage announcement. 

With no smile, Son Dong Woon shared how nervous he felt and gulped down a bottle of water before he spoke. 

When he was ready for a talk, Son Dong Woon said, "I'm sorry for coming to you so late. I should have come sooner, knowing how upset some of you are. For the past week, you might not have eaten or slept properly. I know, and I'm sorry." 

After a long pause, he continued, "I feel like I've given a difficult time to the agency staff as well as my group members. I feel terrible about that. But please know that I'll do the best I can so that I don't ever let you down. I want us to last long, and I'm not going to jeopardize our relationship by doing anything that will distance us. I promise." 

Wrapping up the 15-minute live, the K-pop star commented, "Next time, I'll return with something more cheerful. Be well. See you." 
 

(Credit= 'highlight_dnpn' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.