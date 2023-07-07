[SBS Star] MINHO Recalls the Moment When He Became Friends with Hwang Kwang Hee

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

MINHO of K-pop boy group SHINee recounted the moment when he became close with another boy group ZE:A's member Hwang Kwang Hee.MINHO made a guest appearance on the July 6th episode of a YouTube show hosted by Hwang Kwang Hee.The two had awkwardly exchanged greetings and sat down to talk."Why are you being so uncomfortable? You become awkward whenever the camera rolls.", said MINHO."I tend to get awkward when I have my close friends on the show.", Hwang Kwang Hee explained, jokingly adding, "Also, you debuted before me, so you are the sunbae that I should serve."MINHO debuted as a member of SHINee in 2008, while Hwang Kwang Hee's group ZE:A debuted in 2010."You only say things like that when there are people around!", MINHO exclaimed.Hwang Kwang Hee told MINHO that he has been requesting the show's production team to cast MINHO."They wanted me to tell the story of our friendship when I told them we are friends.", Hwang Kwang Hee stated, "But as I tried to say, I couldn't exactly remember how we became friends with each other."Then MINHO began to explain how he became close to Hwang Kwang Hee."We started having more conversation and got closer when we were shooting 'Star King' together.", MINHO remarked and Hwang Kwang Hee nodded.'Star King' is a television show that aired on SBS from 2007 until 2016.MINHO remembered one unforgettable moment with Hwang Kwang Hee in the show that made them close."There were front row seats and back rows in the 'Star King' studio.", MINHO said, and the two longtime pals broke out laughing just thinking about the set."Right! Usually, sunbae stars sat in the front row, and hoobaes sat in the back row.", Hwang Kwang Hee added."One day, I got to sit in the front. The moment you spotted me you immediately exclaimed, 'Will I ever get to sit in the front row…?', and started complaining to me."His testimony got Hwang Kwang Hee so embarrassed that he had to conceal his face with both hands."You were ranting about you having to sit in the back when I got to sit in the front all the time.", MINHO continued, "You were like, 'The lower portion of my face is twitching!'", hilariously mimicking Hwang Kwang Hee.MINHO claimed that when he asked Hwang Kwang Hee why he was whining to him, Hwang Kwang Hee retorted, "To whom would I say that, then?"MINHO added, "I think that's when we got closer. You were snapping at me one moment than praising me the next, saying, 'How could you look this handsome?'"In 2013, Hwang Kwang Hee tweeted a photo of them on his Twitter account that lines up with MINHO's accusation.Hwang Kwang Hee captioned the photo, "Ok! MINHO, your handsomeness has won. I was confident in my looks, but now… LOL."(Credit= '캐릿 Careet' YouTube, 'hwangkwanghee' Twitter)(SBS Star)